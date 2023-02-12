GLENDALE, Ariz. – For a time on Sunday, it seemed one of the defining images of Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LVII could be the Kansas City quarterback in agony on the bench.

Late in the second quarter, Mahomes injured his ankle, which he had previously hurt in the divisional round. He hobbled off, first hopping around the field, next walking gingerly, then grimacing on the bench as athletic training staff examined the ankle. The Eagles held a 10-point lead at the half, and Mahomes was in clear pain.

But soon, Mahomes and Kansas City would flip the script.

Mahomes led the comeback to capture his second Super Bowl in four years, as Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

At just 27 years old, Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP, a two-time champion and a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

As red and yellow confetti continued to fall, Mahomes was named MVP of Super Bowl LVII. It is the first time a player has won the Super Bowl MVP and league MVP in the same season since Kurt Warner in 1999.

On Sunday, finished 21 of 27, throwing for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He picked up another 44 yards on the ground on six carries.

“I told y’all this week: There was nothing was gonna keep me off this football field,” Mahomes said in the ceremony after the game.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid credited Mahomes, the offensive line and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in particular in the on-field ceremony right after the game.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jalen Hurts did what he could to build a lead in the first half for the Eagles, and to keep the game alive in the second half. The third-year quarterback was 27 of 38, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown. Hurts also ran for 70 yards, setting a Super Bowl rushing record for a quarterback.

The Eagles quarterback had three touchdowns in the first half alone. He finished the night with the three rushing touchdowns and ran into the two-point conversion on the final of those. While Hurts reaffirmed his talent, he and the Eagles could not keep pace.

Mahomes’ first touchdown of the night came by way of a most familiar connection. Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for an 18-yard touchdown to cap Kansas City’s opening drive, tying the game at 7-7. Kelce danced in the end zone as it seemed the two offenses would go back and forth all night.

But from there, Kansas City first got some major help from the defense. When Hurts fumbled in the second quarter, linebacker Nick Bolton recovered the ball and ran it back 36 yards to tie the game a second time.

In the second half, Kansas City scored touchdowns on three straight drives. Mahomes threw for touchdowns on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter: the first of those a five-yard pass to wide receiver Kadarius Toney, the second a four-yard pass to Skyy Moore. Mahomes’ only incompletion of the second half was a throwaway.

Mahomes’ longest run of the game was good for 26 yards and set up the eventual game-winning field goal by kicker Harrison Butker. With 2:55 left in the game, Mahomes took off up the middle, reaching the Philadelphia 17-yard line before he was brought down. Mahomes stood up gingerly, holding still for a moment before flipping the ball. If there was any lingering pain, it was no match for the jubilation on the horizon.

With a growing collection of hardware, Mahomes was hesitant to say his team has formed a dynasty, with his belief that that makes it sound like that moment has already passed.

“I’m not gonna say dynasty yet,” Mahomes said, “We’re not done.”