Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson, a product of South Park High and Erie Community College, has been placed on season-ending injured reserve because of a shoulder injury.

Coach Andy Reid told reporters that Fortson will need surgery after dislocating the shoulder in late July. He missed 12 consecutive practices and did not play in the preseason opener.

Fortson, 27, has been plagued by a number of injuries during his career.

He played in 13 games last season before an elbow injury cost him the rest of the regular season. He returned before the AFC championship game. In 2021, he played in six games before a torn Achilles tendon ending his season.

An undrafted free agent from Valdosta State in 2019, he has played in 19 career games with 14 receptions for 155 yards and four touchdowns. Fortson was on the Kansas City practice squad in 2019 and 2020 and worked his way to the active roster.

He has two Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs.

Fortson was back in Western New York over the summer and conducted his Dream Forever football camp at All-High Stadium in June.

“I feel like, man, my city made me so tough,” Fortson told The News at the Super Bowl. “From every aspect – from the weather, from the people, from just the culture, just the smell of Cheerios in the morning. It just made me tough. Buffalo, that's my home.”