Kaiir Elam lights up when he talks about watching the Buffalo Bandits win it all.

“Awesome, awesome. I think that's my second-favorite sport right now,” the Buffalo Bills cornerback said Tuesday. “It goes football, and then it goes lacrosse.”

Earlier this month, Elam was there when the Bandits won Game 3 easily over the Colorado Mammoth, 13-4, to take the NLL Cup. The Bandits will celebrate with a parade on Thursday. Elam said he hopes to be there, but at the time, he was waiting to hear about the Bills’ schedule for the final day of minicamp.

Witnessing the Bandits capture a title in person was thrilling for Elam, and also a reminder of what a championship could mean to Buffalo.

“They brought a lot of energy back to Buffalo – that winning mentality and showing that this city is more than just chicken wings and the Buffalo Bills, you know what I mean?” Elam said. “And I think, really, it’s really motivating to us, because if they could do it, we could do it, too.”

For the finals, Elam wore a custom Bandits jersey with his name and number, 24.

“I love the atmosphere,” Elam said. “I love those guys going out there and competing and being physical and being able to get turnt up after a big goal.”

Elam has spent a good amount of time at KeyBank Center as he’s embraced his new city. The day after he was drafted, Elam arrived in Buffalo and went to a Sabres game that night with quarterback Josh Allen and tight end Dawson Knox. He’s been to more Sabres games since. Adding Bandits games was his own initiative.

“I just really was interested,” Elam said. “I hit up the Bills personnel, and I was like, ‘Can I have some tickets to the game? I'd love to go and experience it.’ And that's really how it started.”

But long before that, Elam was intrigued by lacrosse. At The Benjamin School in Florida, Elam played football and basketball and ran track. His high school had a lacrosse team, but the schedules overlapped. Now, he’s hooked.

“I couldn't really make any games because I was always training for those different sports,” Elam said. “So, for me to have a little time now and a little freedom, I love to go support those guys. I try to make every game anytime I'm in town. I mean, I love Buffalo, and I just love that sport now.”