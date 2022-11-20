Kaiir Elam inactive for Bills against Browns; Jordan Poyer returns to lineup

DETROIT – The Buffalo Bills will be without rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam on Sunday.

Elam, 21, will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury suffered in Week 9 against the New York Jets. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday. He was a full participant Thursday and Friday, although Friday's participation was an estimation because the Bills canceled practice because of the snowstorm that hit hard in Orchard Park.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) were previously declared out for the Bills.

Newly acquired linebacker A.J. Klein, tight end Tommy Sweeney and offensive lineman Justin Murray are also inactive for the Bills.

The Bills will get safety Jordan Poyer back in the lineup for the first time since Week 8 against Green Bay. Poyer has been out because of an elbow injury.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam, who was questionable on the final injury report because of an illness, is also in the lineup.