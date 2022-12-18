Kaiir Elam gets back on field for Bills against Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills went to a rotation at cornerback Saturday night opposite Tre’Davious White. Rookie Kaiir Elam and veteran Dane Jackson had a nearly 50/50 split in snaps during the 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

Jackson played 31 of the 59 snaps, 53%, while Elam was close behind at 28 snaps, 47%.

“It was the plan, to rotate at least,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “I thought (defensive backs coach John) Butler did a good job in fact of getting their reps somewhat close and both guys were doing some good things out there. So, it was a good ebb and flow during the game there.”

Jackson finished with three tackles, while Elam had two, including one for a loss.

Here are four more takeaways from the snap counts during the Bills’ Week 15 win:

1. Cole Beasley played a fairly small role. Beasley started the game, but that was one of just 11 snaps he played, 14% of the offensive total. He finished with one catch for 9 yards.

“Great to see Cole out there,” McDermott said. “Just felt really good for him when I looked over in pregame warm up and he’s out there with his buddies competing and doing something that he loves to do. I think that’s a great moment in yesterday’s game. Then for him to get out there and get a catch or two, it was good to hear the fans yell his name also.”

2. Nyheim Hines made his snaps count. The Bills’ running back played just three offensive snaps, 4% of the total, but Hines scored his first touchdown as a member of the Bills with a 10-yard reception in the second quarter.

3. Brandin Bryant played 10 snaps. Signed last week to the 53-man roster, Bryant played 17% of the defensive snaps. He did not record any statistics.

4. David Quessenberry played 39 snaps at guard. The veteran offensive lineman played exactly 50% of the offensive snaps after center Mitch Morse left with a concussion. The 39 snaps were the first of the season at guard for Quessenberry.

Game ball: Josh Allen

The Bills’ quarterback was an absolute superstar, going 25 of 40 for 304 yards and four touchdowns and also running for 77 yards on 10 carries.

“He’s Superman,” backup quarterback Matt Barkley said, an opinion that was hard to argue Saturday night.

Stat of the game: 8 of 14, 57.1%

That was the Bills’ success rate on third down, a big improvement from the ugly, 2-of-13 effort against the Jets the week prior. Staying on the field more led to the Bills picking up 29 first downs, compared to 20 for Miami.

Quote of the game

“You go through a game like this, that's a tough football team. They're a good football team. It took everything we had to pull this one out tonight. … Humbling. Really, that's how I feel about it. Humbled to be a part of it in this great town that doesn't get as much credit as it deserves, honestly. The fans, I mean, this place is unique. So just awesome. Awesome.” – McDermott, on his emotions at the end of the game