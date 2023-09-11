EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Buffalo Bills will be without two prominent members of their secondary Monday night in the season opener against the New York Jets.

Cornerback Kaiir Elam, the team's 2022 first-round draft pick, and safety Damar Hamlin are both inactive for the game. Elam was part of a competition with Christian Benford and Dane Jackson during training camp and the preseason to start opposite Tre'Davious White. That job ultimately went to Benford, with head coach Sean McDermott announcing last week that he would start.

Elam does not play a big role on special teams, so it's not a surprise the team made him inactive.

Hamlin, meanwhile, is one of five safeties on the active roster – one more than teams usually dress on game day. Starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are both healthy, while Taylor Rapp is the top backup to them. Cam Lewis will dress as the fourth safety. Lewis also can play nickel cornerback and has a bigger role on special teams than Hamlin does.

The decision to sit Hamlin is not related to his health. He was cleared for full football activities in April after going into cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during a "Monday Night Football" game against Cincinnati last season.

Also inactive for the Bills are offensive linemen Germain Ifedi and Alec Anderson, along with edge rusher Kingsley Jonathan. With both Ifedi and Anderson out, the team's lone backup at offensive tackle is Ryan Van Demark.

The Jets' inactives are defensive end Carl Lawson, running back Izzy Abanikanda, wide receivers Jason Brownlee and Irv Charles, tackle Max Mitchell and linebacker Zaire Barnes. Lawson has been dealing with a back injury throughout the summer.