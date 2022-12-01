Kaiir Elam a surprise inactive for Bills against Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Buffalo Bills will be without both of their promising rookie cornerbacks Thursday night against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

After putting Christian Benford on injured reserve days ago because of an oblique injury, the team listed first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam as one of its inactive players.

Elam had been dealing with an ankle injury in recent weeks, but was able to play against the Lions on Thanksgiving. A league source told The Buffalo News that the decision not to play Elam was not made because of either injury or the illness that has made its way through the team's locker room in recent weeks.

Also inactive for the Bills are tight end Quintin Morris, who was questionable on the final injury report because of an illness, left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle), linebacker Baylon Spector and safety Dean Marlowe.