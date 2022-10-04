Justin Zimmer returns to Bills on practice squad; cornerback Jordan Miller also signs

Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer is back with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills announced that Zimmer and cornerback Jordan Miller have been signed to the practice squad. Defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Prince Emili were released from the practice squad.

They had Justin Zimmer in for a tryout Thursday, according to the NFL's daily transaction wire.

Zimmer, 29, is a 6-foot-3, 300-pounder who played 18 games for the Bills over the past two seasons. He was limited to just six games in 2021 because of a torn ACL suffered in Week 6 against the Titans. He finished the year with eight tackles, four quarterback hits and one sack before getting hurt.

The Bills elected not to offer Zimmer a contract in the offseason as a restricted free agent, which then made him an unrestricted free agent.

"He epitomizes what you look for in a football player," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said last season. "The way he works. He way he approaches every single practice, every meeting. He's a lunch-pail guy. He did a great job for us. He's a tough out. He's going to battle every single snap."

Miller, 25, spent a month with the Bills in training camp, joining the team Julu 30 and being released Aug. 29.

A fifth-round draft choice of the Atlanta Falcons in 2019, Miller played 10 games as a rookie and one game in 2020. He has also been with the Seattle Seahawks on the practice squad and the New Orleans Saints, including one game last season. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds.