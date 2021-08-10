Justin Zimmer hopes to have finally found a permanent NFL home in Buffalo

Justin Zimmer played 275 snaps in the regular season and another 63 in the postseason for the Buffalo Bills last year.
After a couple weeks to decompress from all that football, the veteran defensive tackle got to work early this offseason to review every play.
“I sat down and got a spreadsheet. I went through all my plays, got what position I was playing, what our call was, what pass rush move, what run stunt,” he said. “I kind of graded it out, saw what I did well, saw what I didn't do well. And then kind of put that as my areas of focus for the offseason.”
Zimmer’s biggest takeaway from that film study was a need to improve his performance immediately after the ball was snapped.
“When I was getting off the ball well, I was making plays, playing better,” he said. “And when my get off was inconsistent, I played inconsistent, and that was the biggest thing. And just working on redefining my pass rush moves, just getting more comfortable, knowing the situations, things like that.”
Zimmer has had the luxury of not having to play catch up this offseason. He joined the Bills last year in August, meaning he had to pick up the defense in a short amount of time. After starting the season on the practice squad, he was promoted to the 53-man roster in October and he quietly developed into a key member of the defensive line rotation.
“He's not forgotten in my eyes,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said at the start of training camp. “He did a terrific job for us a season ago. Myself and the coaches, Eric Washington and Jacques Cesaire, they've referenced a number of times: 'Don't forget about Justin Zimmer.' I mean, he epitomizes what you look for in a football player. The way he works. The way he approaches every single practice, every meeting. He's a lunch-pail guy. He did a great job for us. He's a tough out. He's going to battle every single snap.”
Coach Sean McDermott likewise praised Zimmer’s work ethic and determination to overcome the long odds and land a spot with the Bills. That support is felt by Zimmer.
“I have tons of respect for our staff, and they show the same thing back to me,” he said. “I really appreciate how, with our staff, you go out there and if you make plays, you get more opportunities, and that's not the case everywhere. Sometimes it's based on draft status, how much you're paid. But I really like our staff, because you go out there, and you're making plays, and they're going to reward you for it.”
Zimmer, 28, has welcomed the stability that comes with being in the same place. That’s something he has lacked throughout a professional career that has included stops with New Orleans, Cleveland and Atlanta, as well as the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes.
“This is the first time in my career I've had the same D-line coach for consecutive years,” Zimmer said. “So I really know what's expected of me, how he wants me to play. And it really just let me go into this offseason and know exactly what I needed to focus on to get better. And then, obviously, not coming in late allows me to have a better grasp on the playbook and just play a little more free.”
Zimmer has been through plenty of roster battles before, so he knows that given the level of competition on the Bills’ defensive line, nothing is guaranteed.
“No matter where you're at, and how deep the team is, you don't look at the numbers – at least I don't,” he said. “Just because if you get caught up in the numbers, then you're worried about where you're playing, when you're getting reps, and all that. I learned a while back, just when you're in there, make some plays and let everything else play out. Don't worry about the numbers, they'll take care of themselves.”
Zimmer’s first chance to do that against another team will come Friday in the preseason opener against Detroit. He’ll do so in front of several family members and friends in his home state.
“When you go and play against another team, it's big just to get some film out there,” he said. “Make some plays on somebody who's not on your own team, and if you are somebody who gets cut, you’ve made some plays in preseason games, you might latch on somewhere else.”