Justin Zimmer hopes to have finally found a permanent NFL home in Buffalo

'A franchise-changing move': What Josh Allen's contract means for the Bills Quarterback Josh Allen’s six-year contract extension has set him up nicely for the future. The Buffalo Bills expect it should set them up nicely, too.

“This is the first time in my career I've had the same D-line coach for consecutive years,” Zimmer said. “So I really know what's expected of me, how he wants me to play. And it really just let me go into this offseason and know exactly what I needed to focus on to get better. And then, obviously, not coming in late allows me to have a better grasp on the playbook and just play a little more free.”

Zimmer has been through plenty of roster battles before, so he knows that given the level of competition on the Bills’ defensive line, nothing is guaranteed.

“No matter where you're at, and how deep the team is, you don't look at the numbers – at least I don't,” he said. “Just because if you get caught up in the numbers, then you're worried about where you're playing, when you're getting reps, and all that. I learned a while back, just when you're in there, make some plays and let everything else play out. Don't worry about the numbers, they'll take care of themselves.”

Zimmer’s first chance to do that against another team will come Friday in the preseason opener against Detroit. He’ll do so in front of several family members and friends in his home state.

“When you go and play against another team, it's big just to get some film out there,” he said. “Make some plays on somebody who's not on your own team, and if you are somebody who gets cut, you’ve made some plays in preseason games, you might latch on somewhere else.”

