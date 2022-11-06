'Just what we needed': How the Bills rebuilt their run defense with three free agent additions

Their rush defense exposed over the final eight regular season and playoff games, the Buffalo Bills’ personnel department and coaching staff went to work in February and March. What they had, it wasn’t good enough. What they needed, it wasn’t a one-player fix.

They needed more power and athleticism. They needed more experience and an infusion of youth. And they needed to do it economically since the first priority was signing a premier pass rusher.

“You target a list of guys and once you get one, you say, ‘Alright, can we get another one?’ ” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane told The Buffalo News. “We hoped to get two.”

And then …

“Once we knew we could get a third one, we decided, ‘We have the funds, let’s do it and maybe we don’t spend as high somewhere else,’ ” Beane said. “We just wanted to be stout up front.”

The Bills rebuilt their interior defensive line over several days in mid-March. The majority of attention was rightly focused on the addition of rush end Von Miller, but the team also signed tackles DaQuan Jones (two-year deal), Tim Settle (two years) and Jordan Phillips (one year).

“They just all made sense,” Beane said.

Made sense then. Make sense now.

Out went Harrison Phillips (signed with Minnesota), Star Lotulelei (released) and Vernon Butler (signed with Las Vegas). In came Jones, Phillips and Settle for a combined salary cap hit of less than $10 million. The trio, who joined Ed Oliver, has provided a thump for their bucks during the Bills’ 6-1 start.

Observing Beane’s work, Oliver had an instant reaction.

“That was just what we needed; big guys inside,” he recalled.

Entering Sunday’s game at the New York Jets, the Bills have improved from 13th in rush defense in last year’s regular season (109.8) to fourth (95.0), from 11th in yards per carry (4.22) to tied for fifth (4.13) and from tied for the fifth-most touchdowns allowed (19) to tied for the third-fewest (four).

The Bills view last week’s 208 rushing yards by Green Bay as an anomaly, a hiccup because they semi-sacrificed players near the line of scrimmage as they nursed a 17-point lead. But it was also a wake-up call of sorts to never forget about the necessary elements – fundamentals, physicality and tackling – required no matter the opponent or score.

The Jets are expected to ground it out to protect quarterback Zach Wilson and the Bills still have three top-10 rushing teams (Chicago, Cleveland and Detroit) on their schedule. Most of all, when the wind starts to whip and the temperature begins to tumble, the Bills believe they will be prepared to win a rock fight type of game.

And that is perfectly fine with them. The quartet of Jones, Oliver, Phillips and Settle don’t run away from the pressure of stopping the run. Just the opposite.

“At the end of the day, we make this defense go in a lot of ways,” Phillips said. “Everybody on the team knows that and we have the respect from our teammates and peers.”

Choosing the Bills

Indianapolis rushed for 264 yards, followed by 222 (New England), 137 (Tampa Bay), 151 (Carolina), 149 (New England) and 182 (Kansas City in the playoffs) last December and January. Yes, the Bills prioritized Miller as a close-the-game-out pass rusher, but his impact would be neutralized if the defense didn’t win more on early downs.

Yes, the Bills wanted to add multiple players to ignite their rush defense, but they didn’t want three versions of the same set of skills.

“We were excited about them because of their combination of power, experience and intelligence,” defensive line coach Eric Washington said. “We were able to see their production on film and we understood how they could really, really make our system go.”

Phillips is listed at 341 pounds and will appear in his 100th regular season game Sunday (“I had no idea,” he said when told of the milestone). Jones is 320 pounds and in his ninth pro year. And Settle is 313 pounds and the pup of the trio at 25.

“They’re a little different,” Beane said. “I would say Tim is a guy I thought was very raw. He’s stout, but you saw flashes of pass-rush and a guy who had a high ceiling. DaQuan is just steady – run-stuffer first, but not a throwaway on third down and can you give something (as a pass rusher) and at least collapse the pocket. Jordan just brings juice and energy and he’s a big man. He’s not going to flip his hips like Tim can, but he’s so strong and long, he can walk (the blocker) back and is great at getting into throwing lanes and affecting the throw.”

But free agency is a two-way agreement. The team may want the player, but the player must want to join the team.

Why did they select the Bills?

“There were a couple of teams (that reached out),” Jones said. “I decided to go with the Bills just for the fact I wanted a chance to win it all because I had seen what the team had done the last couple years and I wanted to be a part of that, and I wanted to be close to my family in Binghamton.”

Phillips returned for his second tour with the Bills.

“I always knew I would come back here if they let me come back,” he said. “This is where I want to be, this is where I want to retire. Buffalo is home.”

And Settle was stuck behind first-round picks Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Chase Young in Washington.

Free agency is an every-man-for-himself exercise. Players want to maximize their money and role.

Jones, Phillips and Settle, through their agents and the Bills’ communication, knew they were being pursued as a package deal of sorts. But …

“I was actually surprised, like, ‘Maybe I’m not going back,’ ” Phillips said. “But after we talked for a little bit, they told me what the plan was and the overhaul that was needed and so far, we’ve been able to contribute the way we needed to.”

Settle was a member of Washington’s ultra-young defensive line group and was intrigued by joining a veteran room that would be led by Jones, Phillips and Miller.

“I knew they were definitely going to be adding more guys just off the fact guys were exiting,” Settle said. “But I didn’t know we were going to get ‘Big Phil’ (Phillips). And then seeing ‘DQ’ (Jones) get signed, that made it helpful (for his decision) because the experienced guys understand the game and that would be a big help for me.”

Selflessness, discipline required

Defensive tackle in the Bills’ scheme is not a stat-stuffing position. Not even close. Jones has 16 tackles, Phillips 10, Settle seven and Oliver five. Phillips has 1½ sacks, Settle one and Jones a half.

“There are some occasions where we’ll be featured, it just depends on the offensive scheme,” Washington said. “If the ball challenges where we are, we have to be in position to finish. But at the same time, you know being in the middle of our defense, you’re going to accumulate blocks. If they use a tight end in protection, they’re going to use two guys on you so it’s going to limit how much you can collapse the pocket.

“You need to have the mindset of understanding, ‘We’re trying to make sure our defense works.’ ”

The Bills’ defense is working well, ranking first in points (14.0) and third in yards (298.3). The interior line has been key in limiting four opponents to less than 3.3 yards per carry (Rams, Tennessee, Miami and Pittsburgh). They have allowed only 12 “explosive” rushes (gain of at least 12 yards) in 161 attempts.

The Bills run a “one gap” defense, which means each lineman is responsible for filling their assigned gap – “A” between the guard/center or “B” between the guard/tackle – and forcing the running back laterally into pursuing help and, in the passing game, taking a direct route to the quarterback. It allows for the linemen to be aggressive instead of spending the split-second post-snap reading and reacting to account for two gaps.

It is not a role for the selfish or stats-conscious.

“Early on in my career, I was so worried about learning the playbook and doing my job, it wasn’t really about the numbers,” Jones said. “It was, ‘Go out there and don’t mess up.’ As the years have gone on, you learn to play more freely and enjoy the game and the numbers are on the backburner. You won’t get crazy-high tackle (numbers), but you get a pleasure of doing your job and getting the run stopped as a unit.”

If the Bills’ defense consistently faced second-and-3 and third-and-1 situations, the impact of Miller and Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson rushing from the outside would be limited. Phillips is right in that respect – it does start with the big fellas at defensive tackle. Stop/contain/stuff the run on first down and that creates sack opportunities for everybody.

“If you can’t stop the run, you can’t get sacks,” Phillips said. “This (defense) demands a lot more of you because the other team knows where you’re going to be and what you’re going to do. We don’t run a lot of blitzes, we don’t run a lot of stunts – it’s really beat the man in front of you. It makes it harder, but it makes it a lot more fun, too.”

Run defense improvement

A look at the Bills’ rush defense this year in seven games compared to 17 games last year:

Category 2021 2022

Record 11-6 6-1

Yards per game (rank) 109.8 (13th) 95.0 (4th)

Yards per carry (rank) 4.22 (11th) 4.13 (T-5th)

Rushing touchdowns (rank) 19 (T5th-most) 4 (T3rd-fewest)

100-yard individual games 5 1

150-yard team games 4 2

Effective rotation

Statistics for the Bills’ four defensive tackles this year:

Player G/GS Snaps Tackles Stuffs* Sacks

DaQuan Jones 7/7 268 16 5 1/2 1/2

Tim Settle 6/2 179 7 1 1

Jordan Phillips 5/1 144 10 1/ 2 1 1/2

Ed Oliver 4/4 114 5 1 1/2 0

*A run “stuff” is a gain of one or fewer yards, not including short-yardage or goal-line. Charted by The Buffalo News.