Josh's Journey: 10 games that have defined Allen and what we learned about him

Week 2, 2018, vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Significance: Allen’s first start, and a rude awakening to the NFL.
Result: Chargers 30, Bills 21.
Statistics: 18 of 33, 246 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions; 8 carries, 32 yards.
Highlights: Allen was sacked five times and was harassed much of the day by the Chargers’ defensive pressure. Safety Derwin James was a heat-seeking missile, blitzing Allen on 11 plays, chasing him sideline to sideline and contributing to two of the sacks. The Bills fell behind, 28-3, but Allen did breathe some life into an offense that had been dominated in a season-opening loss at Baltimore. The game also was noteworthy because Bills cornerback Vontae Davis decided to retire at halftime.
Quotable: “This week we decided, hey, let’s put some pressure on the rookie,” said Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward.
“That was my first start,” Allen recalled in a 2019 interview. “I was trying to change the protection. I said different words than what they actually meant and what I actually meant to say. The line was all discombobulated. It was all my fault, and there was nothing I could do about it. It was just kind of one of those baptism by fire deals.” '
Week 3, 2018, at Minnesota Vikings
Significance: Welcome to the Josh Allen Experience. Allen announced himself to the NFL as a quarterback with world-class athleticism by hurdling over linebacker Anthony Barr on a 10-yard run through the Vikings defense that was seen by football fans nationwide. #JoshAllenJumpingOverThings became a social media phenomenon.
Result: Bills 27, Vikings 6.
Statistics: 15 of 22, 196 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 39 yards, 2 TDs.
Highlights: It was Allen’s first win as a starter. The Bills were 16.5-point underdogs and were the first NFL team to win as that big of an underdog since 1995. Buffalo built a 27-0 lead in the second quarter. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins committed three turnovers.
Quotable: “I don't think we took them too lightly,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “I think they came out and kicked our butts.”
“I was just trying to ignite a spark in our offense and our team,” Allen said. “It was third down. They brought a little pressure, I escaped. And I probably got my eyes down too low. I should have went through the progression a little longer. But I was trusting my feet, trusting my gut.”
Week 12, 2018, at Miami
Significance: Allen showed off more remarkable athleticism and almost pulled out a last-minute comeback win vs. the Dolphins.
Result: Dolphins 21, Bills 17.
Statistics: 18 of 33, 231 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 9 carries, 135 yards.
Highlights: Tight end Charles Clay dropped a deep heave to the end zone by Allen on a fourth-and-11 play from the Miami 30 with 1:05 left. The Bills fell to 4-8, but Allen turned in an exciting performance. He broke the record for rushing yards by a Bills quarterback that he had set the previous week (with 99 yards) in a win over Jacksonville.
Quotable: “It was a good ball by Josh,” a somber Clay said in a quiet Bills dressing room. “I just didn't come down with it. And it’s not much more than that. You’ve just got to catch it. That’s why you put in all the work.
Running back LeSean McCoy was upbeat despite the loss.
“He’s a bad boy,” McCoy said of Allen. “For him to be so young, just taking control, throwing the ball, running the ball. He wants that moment (of) greatness. Fourth quarter, down four, need a touchdown, just to be a part of that. ... It’s scary to see him grow, what type of player he can be.”
Week 17, 2018, vs. Miami
Significance: Allen closes his first season with a bang, becoming the second rookie ever to pass for three TDs and rush for two TDs in a game.
Result: Bills 42, Dolphins 17.
Statistics: 17 of 26, 224 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 9 carries, 95 yards, 2 TDs.
Highlights: The Bills closed the season at 6-10 but spirits were high after a decisive victory. Allen finished the season with 18 touchdowns produced, the most by a rookie in team history. His eight rushing TDs equaled a franchise record. He flashed his speed and explosiveness on a 30-yard TD run that gave the Bills a 35-17 lead. One of Allen’s completions was a 9-yarder to Kyle Williams, who was playing his last game.
Quotable: “I’m excited for next year,” safety Micah Hyde said. “We’ve been practicing against him, we see flashes of greatness that he’s been showing and getting on the field and going out there competing, showing heart, motivating guys. Bright, bright future around this place.”
“We all know what Josh can do,” said running back LeSean McCoy. “He has a bright future. Put the right pieces around him and it’s going to be dangerous.”
Week 4, 2019, vs. New England Patriots
Significance: Allen throws career-high three INTs.
Result: Patriots 16, Bills 10.
Statistics: 13 of 28 for 153 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs; 5 carries, 26 yards, 1 TD.
Highlights: In an early season matchup of unbeatens, Allen had a chance to symbolically wrest the AFC East torch from Tom Brady, who was playing his final game in Orchard Park. Instead, Allen tossed three interceptions, fumbled and badly overthrew receivers. The Patriots scored nine points off those turnovers and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. Allen left the game early in the fourth quarter after scrambling and taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from cornerback Jonathan Jones, who was flagged but not ejected. The Bills’ defense held the Patriots to a single offensive touchdown and forced three-and-outs on seven of 11 drives.
Quotable: “That's the first thing that came out of my mouth on the sideline, if one of us did that to 12 (Brady), we wouldn't have been in the game anymore,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said of Jackson not being ejected.
“After that game, I had numerous talks with Daboll, McDermott and Beane,” Allen said this season. “I made a vow to them, and I’ll keep that in-house, that I’d be a better quarterback and do things the right way.”
Week 13, 2019, at Dallas
Significance: Allen and the Bills made a statement about their legitimacy as a playoff team by dominating the Cowboys on Thanksgiving day. Allen’s toughness was on display on a turning-point play. On fourth-and-1 from the Dallas 30, he fumbled the snap, picked it up and powered his way over the middle of the defense for a 3-yard gain, punctuating the play with a big fist pump.
Result: Bills 26, Cowboys 15.
Statistics: 19 of 24 for 231 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 43 yards, 1 TD.
Highlights: Allen set career bests for completion percentage (79.2) and passer rating (120.7). The Bills took command on a double-reverse trick play, with John Brown throwing a 28-yard TD pass to Devin Singletary to give Buffalo a 13-7 lead. Ed Oliver returned to his home state and had a big day, with two sacks, including a strip of Dak Prescott that set up a Bills TD.
Quotable: “That was a big first down, and how it happened, fourth-and-short and fumbling the snap," Allen said of his key short-yardage conversion. “I wanted it really bad. I knew that it put us in a good position to score points.”
AFC 2019 wild-card playoffs, at Houston
Significance: Allen’s first postseason start. A blown lead followed by a heartbreaking finish.
Result: Texans 22, Bills 19 (OT).
Statistics: 24 of 46 for 264 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 9 carries, 92 yards, 1 catch, 16 yards, 1 TD.
Highlights: Allen caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver John Brown on the Bills’ first possession, and the offense was off to a blazing start. An inability to finish drives would catch up to the Bills after that, though, as the team settled for three field goals by Stephen Hauschka. That made the score 16-0 early in the third quarter, but the defense couldn’t hold the lead against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Allen lost a fumble at the start of the fourth quarter, and after the Bills fell behind, the second-year quarterback appeared to completely lose his head on a few occasions (remember that failed lateral attempt to tight end Dawson Knox?). Despite that, the Bills were in a position to win the game at the end of regulation and in overtime. Each time, the offense came up short.
Quotable: “I won’t be over this until we start playing again,” Allen said. “I’m very self-driven and I understand things could've went differently. I’m going to learn from it, I’m going to use it and I’m going to grow from it.”
Week 2, 2020, at Miami
Significance: The Bills served notice their passing game was elite, and Allen became the first player in Bills history with 400 passing yards, four passing TDs and no interceptions in a game. His passing yards were a career high.
Result: Bills 31, Dolphins 28.
Statistics: 24 of 35 for 415 yards, four TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 19 yards.
Highlights: Man-to-man coverage had been a problem for the passing game in 2019. But the Bills scorched Miami’s cornerbacks in one-on-one situations. Stefon Diggs caught eight passes for 153 yards and a TD. Allen rallied Buffalo from a 20-17 fourth quarter deficit with TD passes to Gabriel Davis and John Brown. Allen became one of only four quarterbacks to have 700-plus yards, six-plus touchdowns and zero interceptions in the first two weeks of the season. (The others: Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes.) The passing yards were the most by a Bill since Drew Bledsoe had 417 against the Raiders in 2002.
Quotable: “He's got ice water in his veins," coach Sean McDermott said of his QB. "There's no moment too big for him. ... Josh is the leader and he does a great job leading by example."
Week 9, 2020, vs. Seattle Seahawks
Significance: Allen shreds Seahawks in wake of grandmother’s death.
Result: Bills 44, Seahawks 34.
Statistics: 31 of 38 for 415 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 138.5 rating; 7 carries, 14 yards, 1 TD.
Highlights: Allen played one of the best games of his career against one of the top teams in the NFL, despite being sacked seven times and less than 24 hours after learning his grandmother, Patricia Allen, had died unexpectedly. She was 80 years old. Allen did not mention his grandmother's passing in his postgame remarks; coach Sean McDermott told reporters. Patricia Allen's death spawned a movement that led to donations by Bills fans and others around the NFL of more than $1 million to Oishei Children's Hospital. Allen became the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to record two games in the same season with at least 400 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating over 130, following a similar outburst in a Week 2 victory at Miami, when he also had a career-high 415 passing yards. This was his 14th career game with both a passing and rushing TD, breaking a franchise record previously held by Jack Kemp.
Quotable: “He said he wanted to play,” McDermott said. “We just felt like he was going to have to compartmentalize for the better part of 24 hours in order to get through the game and that's what he did, and then it was emotional after the game. Not an easy thing to play through.”
Week 13, 2020, at San Francisco
Significance: Allen’s “MVP” campaign makes a stop on "Monday Night Football."
Result: Bills 34, 49ers 24.
Statistics: 32 of 40, for 375 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 11 yards.
Highlights: Allen carved up the team he rooted for as a child growing up in Firebaugh, Calif., leading the Bills to their first official win on "Monday Night Football" since 1999. He was nearly flawless in setting a franchise record by throwing for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns for the fourth time in a single season – a record he would extend to five later in the year. Allen targeted his favorite receivers often, as Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley combined for 19 catches, 222 yards and a touchdown.
Quotable: “I got into a zone today. When it’s spinning off your hand and you know what the ball’s doing, what the tail’s doing, that’s kind of what I felt today. I understood where my guys were,” Allen said. Offensive coordinator Brian “Daboll called a great game plan, our guys did a great job of executing and in a dome type of setting with no wind and no cold, when the ball’s spinning off your hands, you feel like you have supreme control and that’s kind of what I felt tonight.”