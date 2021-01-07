Josh's Journey: 10 games that have defined Allen and what we learned about him

Highlights: Allen played one of the best games of his career against one of the top teams in the NFL, despite being sacked seven times and less than 24 hours after learning his grandmother, Patricia Allen, had died unexpectedly. She was 80 years old. Allen did not mention his grandmother's passing in his postgame remarks; coach Sean McDermott told reporters. Patricia Allen's death spawned a movement that led to donations by Bills fans and others around the NFL of more than $1 million to Oishei Children's Hospital. Allen became the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to record two games in the same season with at least 400 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating over 130, following a similar outburst in a Week 2 victory at Miami, when he also had a career-high 415 passing yards. This was his 14th career game with both a passing and rushing TD, breaking a franchise record previously held by Jack Kemp.