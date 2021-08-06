Josh Allen's status as the Bills' franchise quarterback is solidified with massive contract extension

According to contracts website spotrac.com , Allen's new deal will increase to $10.2 million for the upcoming season and $16.38 million in 2022. It takes a significant jump after that, with the hope being that the league's salary cap rebounds from the Covid-19 pandemic-related hits it has taken. By stretching the deal out through the 2028 season, Beane structured it in a way to reward Allen now, while also trying to maintain the cap space necessary to field a talented team around him.

"Part of it is we’re committed to Josh, so that shows there’s no trepidation on our part of, 'oh, let’s just extend it a year or two or anything like that. We believe in Josh," Beane said of the length of the contract. "And part of that was what we wanted to help us. These are big numbers, as you know. And so the number of years allows us to see, 'hey, this year is going to be a little harder on the cap.' As we add other players or re-sign other players, the biggest piece to build your salary cap around is a franchise quarterback, that’s going to always be. When you know those numbers, you can more easily work around what piece you’re going to add and also it’s going to have some tough decisions and there’s going to be some years where we’re going to have to make a tough call and say, 'hey, we’re not going to be able to re-sign Player X, we’re going to have to go to the draft or find a cheaper replacement.' "