Josh Allen's sack, interception, fumble recovery of Josh Allen are firsts in NFL history

An amusing storyline ahead of Buffalo Bills-Jacksonville Jaguars game Sunday was the matchup of two Josh Allens, the Bills' quarterback facing the Jaguars' defensive end with the same name.

With 28 seconds left before halftime, the Jaguars' Josh Allen sacked the Bills' Josh Allen, marking the first time in NFL history a player has been sacked by a player of the same name.

When the Jaguars' Josh Allen intercepted the Bills' QB at the end of the third quarter, that was the first time for a pick, too.

For the hat-trick of dominance by the Jacksonville defender, the Jaguars' Josh Allen fell on a fumble by the Bills' QB on a crucial drive in the fourth.

Beyond having the same name, the two players were selected with the seventh overall draft pick – Buffalo's Allen in 2018 and Jacksonville's Allen in 2019.