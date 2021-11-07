Josh Allen's sack, interception, fumble recovery of Josh Allen are firsts in NFL history

An amusing storyline ahead of Buffalo Bills-Jacksonville Jaguars game Sunday was the matchup of two Josh Allens, the Bills' quarterback facing the Jaguars' defensive end with the same name.
With 28 seconds left before halftime, the Jaguars' Josh Allen sacked the Bills' Josh Allen, marking the first time in NFL history a player has been sacked by a player of the same name.
When the Jaguars' Josh Allen intercepted the Bills' QB at the end of the third quarter, that was the first time for a pick, too.
For the hat-trick of dominance by the Jacksonville defender, the Jaguars' Josh Allen fell on a fumble by the Bills' QB on a crucial drive in the fourth.
Beyond having the same name, the two players were selected with the seventh overall draft pick – Buffalo's Allen in 2018 and Jacksonville's Allen in 2019.
#RoundingUpTheHerd: This Sunday, Josh Allen will have the unique opportunity to face Jaguars DE Josh Allen. It will mark the fourth game in NFL history between a starting QB and an opposing defensive player with the same exact listed name.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/4yXEfZlmZt— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 5, 2021
As noted on CBS' broadcast and by the Bills' PR team, Buffalo was also involved in a previous situation where two identically named players could have been involved in a sack, with Buffalo quarterback Todd Collins squaring off against New England linebacker Todd Collins in 1997. Before today, there were just three other opportunities for such a thing to happen.
Buffalo and Jacksonville played up the strange circumstance ahead of Sunday's game in Jacksonville, with the two Josh Allens serving as captains. The Jaguars' Josh Allen spoke with Pro Football Focus this week about facing a player with the same name.
“I know we’re about to play against another freaking Josh [Allen]. Got a little beef with that but he’s been a helluva player,” Allen said.
Josh Allen and Josh Allen both at midfield for the coin toss.— Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 7, 2021
Both Josh Allens have a tackle today— katherine fitzgerald 🌵🗞 (@kfitz134) November 7, 2021