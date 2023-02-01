 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Josh Allen's passing chart: Bills QB led NFL in deep passing in 2022

  Updated
  • 0
Bills Bengals AFC second

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)in the second quarter of the AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A look at Josh Allen’s passing grid for the 2022 season mostly confirms what fans would expect from watching the Buffalo Bills the past season.

Allen was even better than in 2021 in throwing the ball deep. The underneath completions were down a bit from 2021.

Allen led the NFL in passing yards on throws 20 or more yards downfield with 1,170. That was up from 1,051 in 2021, and if you pro-rate Allen’s total for 17 games this year, he would have had 1,243 deep yards.

Second this year was Denver’s Russell Wilson (1,136), followed by Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins (996), Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa (990) and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (912), according to Pro Football Focus. Allen also played one fewer game than Cousins and Mahomes. Wilson played 15 games and Tagovailoa 13. Allen’s 83 deep attempts were second only to Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers (84), who also played 17 games.

Josh Allen Passing Chart 2022

Passing grids for a season need to be taken with a certain grain of salt because the ball goes to locations on the field dictated largely by the coverage in any game situation. If the middle of the field is closed with a deep safety, the pass probably is not going to the deep middle.

Nevertheless, Allen’s short completions – 9 yards downfield and shorter -- were down from 293 in 2021 to 263 this year (pro-rating the total in 2022 for 17 games). That’s a drop of 10%.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

