Josh Allen's passing chart: Bills QB led NFL in deep passing in 2022

A look at Josh Allen’s passing grid for the 2022 season mostly confirms what fans would expect from watching the Buffalo Bills the past season.

Allen was even better than in 2021 in throwing the ball deep. The underneath completions were down a bit from 2021.

Allen led the NFL in passing yards on throws 20 or more yards downfield with 1,170. That was up from 1,051 in 2021, and if you pro-rate Allen’s total for 17 games this year, he would have had 1,243 deep yards.

Second this year was Denver’s Russell Wilson (1,136), followed by Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins (996), Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa (990) and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (912), according to Pro Football Focus. Allen also played one fewer game than Cousins and Mahomes. Wilson played 15 games and Tagovailoa 13. Allen’s 83 deep attempts were second only to Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers (84), who also played 17 games.

Passing grids for a season need to be taken with a certain grain of salt because the ball goes to locations on the field dictated largely by the coverage in any game situation. If the middle of the field is closed with a deep safety, the pass probably is not going to the deep middle.

Nevertheless, Allen’s short completions – 9 yards downfield and shorter -- were down from 293 in 2021 to 263 this year (pro-rating the total in 2022 for 17 games). That’s a drop of 10%.