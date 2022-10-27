Josh Allen's hurdle inspires epic Halloween costume complete with Hurdle Ave. sign

Liam Conrad won Halloween last year dressed as a Bills fan jumping through a table, complete with table attached.

That created a challenge for this year for the fifth-grader, and he has answered the call. Based on the initial response, he might have already won Halloween again.

Liam received attention on social media Wednesday and Thursday when his father posted a photo of his costume as hurdling Josh Allen, complete with a Hurdle Ave. sign.

“He got quite a bit of attention last year. He posed just right that it looked like he was going through the table,” his father, Bill Conrad, the state assemblyman from Tonawanda who represents the 140th District. “He started thinking about how to top last year and he wanted to have a Bills costume. This is his own thing. …

“I think his sisters are jealous,” he added with a laugh. Liam is the only boy among the family’s four children.

While the idea for the 10-year-old’s outfit was his, the execution took a few nights of work and some help. Among those involved were mom Mary Kate; a friend of hers who is an art teacher in Buffalo; and Rory Allen, from Zoom Buffalo, who had created the initial street sign changing Hertel to Hurdle.

Allen’s video of the sign being replaced has generated more than a million views on social media, and could pop up during NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast of the Bills game against the Packers.

“My wife’s friend is an art teacher in the city who helped give us ideas for last costume, and suggested ‘why don’t you try this?’” A couple of nights, we experimented,” Bill Conrad said.

So what's the secret? Josh Allen’s legs are made of flexible tube down spouts used to drain rain gutters. Those were put in pants with string and then Liam wore suspenders to hold it on to his chest. The sign was courtesy of Rory Allen, a longtime family friend whose triplets play hockey with Liam in the North Buffalo Bisons.

“Liam has to get the gold star all by himself (for the idea), we just had to work with him,” Conrad said.

Rory was the one who suggested that Conrad tweet the photo, tagging himself, Josh Allen and the Bills. And the response from Bills fans was exactly what you would expect.

After all, as Liam’s father said, “Who doesn’t love a really creative costume on a kid having a great time?”