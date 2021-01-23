Josh Allen's dad to miss AFC Championship Game as he recovers from Covid, pneumonia

Josh Allen's parents have been mainstays at Bills games, no matter where the games are, throughout his time with the Buffalo Bills.

Allen's father, Joel, won't be among those making the trip from California to Kansas City for Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Joel is recovering from the coronavirus and a bout with pneumonia that landed him in the hospital this month, according to the Los Angeles Times, which wrote extensively about Allen's California roots Saturday.

Allen's mother, LaVonne, will make the trip along with a group of family and friends from Firebaugh along with Josh's uncle, Todd.

Joel Allen also did not attend the Bills' previous two playoff games in Orchard Park.

Allen has often acknowledged his parents' attendance at games, including heaving a ball into the stands after the game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, with his mom as the intended target. "Momma caught that one," Allen tweeted afterward.