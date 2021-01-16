 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Josh Allen's California hometown is sending good vibes to the Bills
0 comments

Josh Allen's California hometown is sending good vibes to the Bills

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Josh Allen

Josh Allen, the Bills' top 2018 draft pick, stands in the cotton fields at his family's farm in Firebaugh, Calif.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The high school alma mater of Bills quarterback Josh Allen is showing its support. 

A sign outside Firebaugh High in California's Central Valley wished Allen good luck against the Baltimore Ravens in Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game. 

"We are cheering for you loud in Firebaugh today!!!" a tweet from the school's athletic department account read.

The Eagles went 10-2 in Allen’s senior year. He had 33 passing touchdowns on 3,061 yards with five interceptions. In Allen’s final win as a Firebaugh quarterback, he threw for five touchdowns and rushed for one in a 54-40 defeat of Immanuel in the Division V quarterfinals.

Here is a Buffalo News interview with Allen shortly after the 2018 NFL draft during a visit to his hometown, where his parents and family still live and own a large commercial farm operation. 

0 comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What Bills fans should know about the Baltimore Ravens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News