Josh Allen's California hometown is sending good vibes to the Bills

The high school alma mater of Bills quarterback Josh Allen is showing its support.

A sign outside Firebaugh High in California's Central Valley wished Allen good luck against the Baltimore Ravens in Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game.

"We are cheering for you loud in Firebaugh today!!!" a tweet from the school's athletic department account read.

Good luck Bills and @JoshAllenQB ❤️💙 we are cheering for you loud in Firebaugh today!!!

The Eagles went 10-2 in Allen’s senior year. He had 33 passing touchdowns on 3,061 yards with five interceptions. In Allen’s final win as a Firebaugh quarterback, he threw for five touchdowns and rushed for one in a 54-40 defeat of Immanuel in the Division V quarterfinals.

