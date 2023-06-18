Bills quarterback Josh Allen surprised his BFF, Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, on Sunday during the broadcast of the Montreal Grand Prix.

Ricciardo was taken aback on The Grandstand when host Will Arnett brought in Allen from the Los Angeles Country Club, site of the final round of the U.S. Open.

"No way, Joshua, what's going on? You know what, even if we can't hear you, I don't mind, we can see you, you look great."

The Grandstand is an alternate broadcast of the race, similar to what ESPN has done with the Manning Cast for Monday Night Football.

During the course of the conversation, Ricciardo said he plans to be in Buffalo for a game in November and intends to jump through a table.

A month ago, Ricciardo was making an appearance on a podcast and Allen joined via FaceTime.

Ricciardo said, “I gotta get this one out there! We’re both very comfortable saying, we’re both each other’s man crush! ... It’s a thing”

Here's an ESPN feature on their friendship from 2021. The bond dates to 2019 and the Monaco Grand Prix.

"It's been like Step Brothers, somehow we just became best friends."@MartySmithESPN sits down with Josh Allen and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo to discuss how they formed their unlikely friendship. pic.twitter.com/6r9kaMnPJr — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 19, 2021

The two also connected in 2022 before the Bills-Jets game at MetLife Stadium. Ricciardo had a giant Allen cutout and Allen brought Ricciardi from behind the barricade to have a catch with him.

#Bills QB Josh Allen and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, noted besties, linking up at MetLife before #BUFvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/Jni6CoIZE3 — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) November 6, 2022