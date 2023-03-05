Josh Allen has some company.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was clocked at 62 mph during drills Saturday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

That equals the recognized record for the highest velocity for a QB at the combine that had been set by Allen in 2018.

Allen, then at Wyoming, also was clocked at 62 mph, to his right and his left.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was clocked at 60 mph that year to his right.

Before that, since at least 2008, only Southeast Louisiana's Brian Bennett in 2015 and Virginia Tech's Logan Thomas in 2014 had reached 60.

Bennett was signed as an undrafted free agent by Indianapolis and played several years in the CFL.

Thomas was drafted in the fourth round by the Cardinals, but you might recall him as a Bills tight end in 2017 and '18. He is now with the Washington Commanders.

Of course, arm strength and the physical tools are only part of the equation for what makes a successful NFL quarterback, but it can’t hurt as long as the quarterback can harness those tools.

And Allen was chosen seventh overall by the Bills. Thompson-Robinson certainly won’t be drafted that high, and seems to be projected as a backup/spot starter in the NFL.