Josh Allen won't play in Bills' preseason opener against Detroit

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will not play in the preseason opener Friday at Detroit, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday.

McDermott said whether the starters will play is based on an “individual basis.”

“A number of the starters will play, a number of the starters won’t play and we’ll go from there,” McDermott said.

The NFL has changed the cutdown dates, with teams needing to get to 85 players by Tuesday.

“We want to look at young players in particular and give them their due,” McDermott said. “This is the first time there are basically cuts each week. We want to make sure what we have and what we need going forward.”

With only three preseason games and then essentially a bye week, McDermott was asked if he planned to play the starters more in the third preseason game, Aug. 27 against Green Bay.

“It’s kinda hard to project right now,” McDermott said. “We have a plan and but we really want to see, because of the uniqueness of this preseason, how it goes one week at a time see where we’re at as a team and what we need.”