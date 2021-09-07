Josh Allen, winning record and college atmosphere help make Bills a prime-time draw

“That’s a hump game for Buffalo,” said Gaudelli. “That’s the team they are going to have to get by to get out of the AFC into the Super Bowl.”

Once again, the game isn’t about market size.

“Just like the Bills proved in the '90s, you have an exciting, excellent football team that has a fan base that the Bills have that kind of supersedes the market,” said Gaudelli. “Would we love it if Buffalo was the second market or third market? Of course. But I don't think it matters as much as it used to. I think it's much more about attraction now. Do you have star power and are you entertaining? Those kind of things get people to watch.”

He thinks social media is one reason market size matters less now.

“Everything's less provincial,” said Gaudelli. “I may not have known as much about the Buffalo Bills in 1985 as I can in 2021. I mean, not know as much about Jim Kelly back then as I know about Josh Allen now. I just think everything is so well publicized and everything is presented. And people feel the excitement that without that constant social media, 24/7, television, all those things, you couldn't really have those experiences like in the late '80s, early '90s.”

Bills vs. Bucs 'screams national television'