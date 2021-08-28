 Skip to main content
Josh Allen will play, but who's not in uniform for Bills' preseason finale
  Updated
Josh Allen / Aaron Rodgers

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers chat before the game at Highmark Stadium. Allen is making his preseason debut; Rodgers is not playing.

 Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News

The Bills will be without 11 players who are not in uniform for Saturday's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, mostly due to injuries:

Wide receivers Isaiah Hodgins, Isaiah McKenzie.

Running backs Antonio Williams, Christian Wade.

Cornerbacks Taron Johnson, Levi Wallace, Dane Jackson.

Safety Jaquan Johnson.

Long snapper Reid Ferguson.

Defensive tackles Harrison Phillips.

Offensive tackle Spencer Brown.

Tight end Tommy Sweeney.

