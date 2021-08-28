Josh Allen will play, but who's not in uniform for Bills' preseason finale

The Bills will be without 11 players who are not in uniform for Saturday's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, mostly due to injuries:
Wide receivers Isaiah Hodgins, Isaiah McKenzie.
Running backs Antonio Williams, Christian Wade.
Cornerbacks Taron Johnson, Levi Wallace, Dane Jackson.
Safety Jaquan Johnson.
Long snapper Reid Ferguson.
Defensive tackles Harrison Phillips.
Offensive tackle Spencer Brown.
Tight end Tommy Sweeney.
[BN] Blitz Daily Updates
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.