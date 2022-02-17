Josh Allen was No. 1 in NFL in preventing pressures from becoming sacks

The mobile quarterbacks that faced the most pressures (Mahomes, Allen, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Las Vegas’ Derek Carr) all had roughly the same rate of pressures (about 32%). Mobile QBs Lamar Jackson of Baltimore, Russell Wilson of Seattle and Kyler Murray of Arizona were a little higher (37% to 39%). Those three tend to hold the ball even longer in the pocket.

What percentage of those pressures turned into sacks? Allen was the best of any starting QB in the NFL, according to PFF. Only 10.6% of his pressures turned into sacks. Second lowest was the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts (13.2%) and third was Mahomes (13.5%).

Who was worst at taking sacks in the face of pressure? Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield (29.1%), the Jets’ Zach Wilson (26.3%), Burrow (26.0%) and Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (25.3%).

“I’ve said this before, pass protection is such a team offensive stat,” Brian Daboll told The News in January. “There’s timing and spacing that needs to take place with the perimeter guys, whether they’re receivers, tight ends or backs. There’s obviously the offensive line communicating the right looks. Trust me, there’s a lot of them, and it’s not always easy for the back being on the same page.

"There’s the quarterback’s calls he needs to use if he needs to get us into a different protection or a different slide. So there’s so many things that go into it. Then there’s Josh’s trust in the play and getting the ball out when he needs to get the ball out. Or he makes a scramble play. Regardless of the quarterback, sacks, that’s one of the bigger team offensive stats because it just takes everybody to make sure we’re protected.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.