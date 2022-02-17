Josh Allen was No. 1 in NFL in preventing pressures from becoming sacks

Josh Allen’s ability to avoid sacks was better than ever in 2021.
The Bills ranked second in the NFL in avoiding sacks, allowing takedowns on just 4.12% of drop backs. Only Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady was sacked at a lower rate (3%), and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes was third hardest to sack at 4.15%. Down the stretch of the season, the Bills’ pass protection was especially good. Allen was sacked only three times in the last five games, including the two playoff contests.
Dion Dawkins had an especially strong pass blocking season. The fifth-year left tackle made the Pro Bowl and ranked seventh among all tackles in ESPN’s pass-blocking win rate, which measures how often a linemen prevents pressure in the first 2.5 seconds. Mitch Morse ranked No. 8 among NFL centers in pass-block win rate.
Having a mobile quarterback who is good at getting rid of the ball is huge in avoiding sacks.
Allen faced pressure on the most drop backs in the league in the regular season (246), according to Pro Football Focus. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes was close behind in fourth at 232. It’s no surprise. Mahomes and Allen arguably are the two best quarterbacks in the league at avoiding pressure and extending plays, so they are going to hang onto the ball and escape the pocket more often.
The mobile quarterbacks that faced the most pressures (Mahomes, Allen, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Las Vegas’ Derek Carr) all had roughly the same rate of pressures (about 32%). Mobile QBs Lamar Jackson of Baltimore, Russell Wilson of Seattle and Kyler Murray of Arizona were a little higher (37% to 39%). Those three tend to hold the ball even longer in the pocket.
What percentage of those pressures turned into sacks? Allen was the best of any starting QB in the NFL, according to PFF. Only 10.6% of his pressures turned into sacks. Second lowest was the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts (13.2%) and third was Mahomes (13.5%).
Who was worst at taking sacks in the face of pressure? Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield (29.1%), the Jets’ Zach Wilson (26.3%), Burrow (26.0%) and Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (25.3%).
“I’ve said this before, pass protection is such a team offensive stat,” Brian Daboll told The News in January. “There’s timing and spacing that needs to take place with the perimeter guys, whether they’re receivers, tight ends or backs. There’s obviously the offensive line communicating the right looks. Trust me, there’s a lot of them, and it’s not always easy for the back being on the same page.
"There’s the quarterback’s calls he needs to use if he needs to get us into a different protection or a different slide. So there’s so many things that go into it. Then there’s Josh’s trust in the play and getting the ball out when he needs to get the ball out. Or he makes a scramble play. Regardless of the quarterback, sacks, that’s one of the bigger team offensive stats because it just takes everybody to make sure we’re protected.”