Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds choose not to share their Covid-19 vaccination status

Josh Allen knew what was coming.
Having not spoken publicly since appearing on a national podcast with Kyle Brandt last month during which he said he was still debating whether to receive a Covid-19 vaccination, the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback was prepared for that to be the first question he was asked Tuesday.
“With respect to that question, I know vaccines are gonna be a hot topic,” he said after the Bills’ second organized team activity of the spring. “Really, throughout the remainder of the season – and we're having conversations as a team – I’m going to keep those conversations and choices of myself and my teammates in house.”
During his appearance on Brandt’s podcast, Allen said he’s “a big statistics and logical guy, so if statistics show that it’s the right thing for me to do, I’d do it. Again, I’d go lean the other way, too, if that’s what it said” before also adding that he hadn’t “been paying attention to it as much maybe as I should have.”
Like Allen, Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds also chose not to disclose whether he’s been vaccinated, saying he’d rather keep that information to himself.
“We talked about it. I think what it comes down to, guys are at a stage now where it’s an individual decision,” he said. “So me personally, I wouldn't want to persuade a guy whether to get it or not. It's just more so, what they want to do. They have to make a decision for their family, what they think is best for them and make that decision based on what they think.”
Here are three more takeaways from Tuesday’s press conferences with head coach Sean McDermott, Allen and Edmunds.
“We’re doing our due diligence to explore,” coach Sean McDermott said. “We wouldn’t be going about it the right way if we didn’t look into it.”
1. The location of training camp remains undecided. McDermott said it would be a “heavy lift” to conduct camp at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford as the team has done every year since 2000, with the exception of last season because of the pandemic.
“There’s a lot of layers on that as you would expect with the Covid situation and all of the protocols more than anything,” McDermott said. “We are in communication with St. John Fisher to see what can be worked out. I know our operations staff is hard at work in trying to figure all of that good stuff out. I’m sure we’ll have an answer here at some point in the near future.
“It is a possibility. … We wouldn’t be going about it the right way if we didn’t look into it. From that standpoint, it’s a possibility. Is it going to be a heavy lift? Probably so, but we’re doing our due diligence to explore it.”
The NFL gave teams permission earlier this month to conduct training camp away from their home facility, provided it submitted plans to the league for approval. Last year, all teams were forced to conduct training camp at their home facility as part of the league’s Covid-19 protocols.
McDermott reiterated that going away to training camp is preferred and that staff members have visited the college to map out what training camp might look like.
“The protocols are the protocols,” he said. “It changes the complexion, it changes the weight, if you will, of the operation. … People come from all over to visit us there and it’s a chance for us to connect with our fans. We certainly recognize that. We’re trying to do our darndest to look at all the protocols and all the layers on this thing that it would take to pull it off up there. We’re going to continue to look into it.”
Wherever training camp is, it will begin July 27. The NFL announced Tuesday that here would be a unified start to training camp on that date, which is 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1. The only exceptions are for the Cowboys and Steelers, who will play in the annual Hall of Fame and can report July 21, and for the Buccaneers, who play in the Thursday night game in Week 1 and can thus report July 24.
2. The Bills had strong attendance at Tuesday’s workout. Unofficially, the only players missing were wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders, running backs Devin Singletary and Taiwan Jones, center Mitch Morse, right tackle Daryl Williams, defensive ends Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes and defensive tackles Vernon Butler Jr. and Star Lotulelei.
Running back Zack Moss (ankle), wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (shoulder), guard Cody Ford (knee) and safety Josh Thomas (undisclosed) all wore red, non-contact jerseys as they recovered from injuries suffered last season.
“We’ve had good communication. I think it flowed freely with our captains, particularly this time of year,” McDermott said of the strong attendance – particularly during an offseason when several teams have had players threaten to stay away from spring practices, which are voluntary. “We went on a call – several calls – and had good dialogue. There’s things that are important for bringing a team together. And it’s hard to bring a team together when you’re physically not together. The other side of it, though, is respecting the agreement that’s in place and also respecting some of their concerns. I think we tried to do a good job listening, as best we could, and hearing their concerns. And then adjusting where and when we could.
“I think our players over the years, we’ve built a good amount of trust. Hopefully them with us and us with them. I think it makes for a good, strong relationship. I’m proud of the guys that are here and the guys that are not, I expect them to be working out and working their tails off getting ready to go.”
McDermott pointed out that all of the Bills’ accomplishments in 2020 – a 13-3 record in the regular season, their first AFC East championship since 1995 and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game – mean nothing to 2021.
“Each year is its own situation and opportunity,” he said. “If you put in the work, you usually see the results. Maybe not right away, but you've got to earn it and that’s what this league is about. That’s why there’s parity in this league and that’s why it’s the attraction to the fans that it is. Every Sunday a team has a chance to win, no matter what the record was the year before or what it is the current year. We have to define ourselves this season and the way we’re going to do that is having our team together.”
3. Allen isn’t sweating his contract. The Bills made the obvious move of picking up the quarterback’s fifth-year option, meaning he’s signed through the 2022 season. It’s widely expected both sides will work out a long-term contract extension, perhaps even before the start of the upcoming season.
“I'm just trying to be the best quarterback that I can be for the Bills,” he said. “That's why as players, most of us, not all of us, have agents to take care of that side of things. Again, that's the least most thing I'm worrying about right now. I'm just trying to find ways I can do better and be better for this team, and help us accomplish the goal that we want to accomplish.”
Allen did see one potential benefit to getting a deal done sooner than later.
“I think on your guys' end, getting it done quick would kill all these questions that you have about it,” he said. “Again, I'm focused on being the best version of myself. Being the best quarterback, best leader that I can be for this team day in and day out.”