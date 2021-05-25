Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds choose not to share their Covid-19 vaccination status

“We’ve had good communication. I think it flowed freely with our captains, particularly this time of year,” McDermott said of the strong attendance – particularly during an offseason when several teams have had players threaten to stay away from spring practices, which are voluntary. “We went on a call – several calls – and had good dialogue. There’s things that are important for bringing a team together. And it’s hard to bring a team together when you’re physically not together. The other side of it, though, is respecting the agreement that’s in place and also respecting some of their concerns. I think we tried to do a good job listening, as best we could, and hearing their concerns. And then adjusting where and when we could.

“I think our players over the years, we’ve built a good amount of trust. Hopefully them with us and us with them. I think it makes for a good, strong relationship. I’m proud of the guys that are here and the guys that are not, I expect them to be working out and working their tails off getting ready to go.”

McDermott pointed out that all of the Bills’ accomplishments in 2020 – a 13-3 record in the regular season, their first AFC East championship since 1995 and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game – mean nothing to 2021.