Josh Allen to compete in online Fortnite tournament

Josh Allen will have a chance to show off his gaming skills Thursday.
The Buffalo Bills' quarterback will participate in the Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl II, a 30-team Fortnite tournament that will be aired at 6 p.m. on twitch.tv/twitchrivals. Allen is one of 30 NFL players who will participate in the tournament. He'll be teamed with one top Twitch streamer and one qualifier from a previous Fortnite tournament – Allen's team is "Team 2K."
The 30 teams will competed for the top spot and a share of the $1 million charity prize pool, with the winning team getting to select where the money is donated.
Allen is a big fan of video games. He bonded with receiver Stefon Diggs in the offseason primarily playing Call of Duty: Warzone, and has previously competed in charity tournaments with offensive lineman Jon Feliciano.