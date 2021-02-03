 Skip to main content
Josh Allen to compete in online Fortnite tournament
Bills Chiefs AFC fourth (copy)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs bonded in the offseason by playing video games.

 James P. McCoy

Josh Allen will have a chance to show off his gaming skills Thursday. 

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback will participate in the Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl II, a 30-team Fortnite tournament that will be aired at 6 p.m. on twitch.tv/twitchrivals. Allen is one of 30 NFL players who will participate in the tournament. He'll be teamed with one top Twitch streamer and one qualifier from a previous Fortnite tournament – Allen's team is "Team 2K."

The 30 teams will competed for the top spot and a share of the $1 million charity prize pool, with the winning team getting to select where the money is donated.

Allen is a big fan of video games. He bonded with receiver Stefon Diggs in the offseason primarily playing Call of Duty: Warzone, and has previously competed in charity tournaments with offensive lineman Jon Feliciano.

