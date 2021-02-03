Josh Allen to compete in online Fortnite tournament

Josh Allen will have a chance to show off his gaming skills Thursday.

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback will participate in the Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl II, a 30-team Fortnite tournament that will be aired at 6 p.m. on twitch.tv/twitchrivals. Allen is one of 30 NFL players who will participate in the tournament. He'll be teamed with one top Twitch streamer and one qualifier from a previous Fortnite tournament – Allen's team is "Team 2K."

The 30 teams will competed for the top spot and a share of the $1 million charity prize pool, with the winning team getting to select where the money is donated.

Allen is a big fan of video games. He bonded with receiver Stefon Diggs in the offseason primarily playing Call of Duty: Warzone, and has previously competed in charity tournaments with offensive lineman Jon Feliciano.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.