Josh Allen to be guest on ESPN alternate broadcast of PGA Championship

Josh Allen follows his drive from the second tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., on Feb. 3, 2022.

 Tony Avelar/Associated Press
Josh Allen will be among the celebrity guests appearing on ESPN during the broadcast next week of the PGA Championship, to be held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

ESPN is running an alternate telecast of the event, similar to the alternate telecast for Monday Night Football games that is hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning.

The event is a partnership between ESPN and the Manning's Omaha Productions. Allen appeared on the "ManningCast" in Week 8

NFL play-by-play man Joe Buck and ESPN golf analyst Michael Collins will host the alternate telecasts. Other than the Buffalo Bills quarterback, guests include NFL great Troy Aikman, NBA great Charles Barkley, PGA Champions Tour star Fred Couples, ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke, actor Jon Hamm and the Manning brothers. Buck and Manning are the new ESPN team for Monday Night Football telecasts.

The alternate telecast will air from 1 to 2 p.m. on ESPN and 2 to 5 p.m. on ESPN2 the first two days of the tournament, May 19-20. The final two days, May 21-22, it will air from 9 to 10 a.m. on ESPN and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN2. More guests will be announced later.

