Josh Allen ties Bills record for player of the week selections with his 10th

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the 10th time in his career, tying Jim Kelly for the most player of the week honors in team history.

Allen was 25-for-40 for 304 yards, four passing touchdowns and a 119.2 passer rating in the Bills' 32-29 victory against Miami on Saturday night. He also had 10 carries for 77 yards, and ran in a two-point conversion.

It is only the third game in NFL history that a player had 300 or more passing yards, 75 or more rushing yards and four passing touchdowns. The others were by Michael Vick in 2010 and Cam Newton in 2015.

Allen has 171 total touchdowns through his first five seasons, equaling Dan Marino's record.

Allen is the only player to win 10 player of the week awards in the last five years.