Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t have a great first round at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament Friday in Lake Tahoe, Nev.

However, Allen did much better than rival quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen made seven bogeys and two double-bogeys and stood tied for 40th after the first round.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry held the lead in the field of 93 players after shooting a 3-under-par 69. The tournament, in its 34th year, uses a modified Stableford scoring system, which awards points based on the number of strokes taken on each hole.

Curry stood at 27 points in the three-round event. Allen had 7 points. Mahomes was well back, tied for 65th, with negative-3 points. Mahomes shot 89 on the first round.

Allen made one birdie in his round, on the par-5 fourth hole, and finished with a 10-over-par score of 82. Allen finished 58th out of 87 in the event last year at minus-6 total points. Mahomes finished just ahead of him, in 51st place.

Joe Pavelski of the Dallas Stars stood second at 23 points. Alex Killorn of the Anaheim Ducks was third at 21 points.

Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst, is the defending champion and has claimed the title three of the past five years. Romo was tied for 13th at 16 points after shooting 76.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was tied for 20th at 13 points. New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was tied for 27th. Former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was tied for 76th at minus-7 after shooting 90.