Josh Allen thrills crowd, Stefon Diggs sits out first open training camp practice

And he was on the field throughout the afternoon, albeit without a helmet, standing far behind Allen and the first-team offense throughout team drills.

Jake Kumerow and Isaiah Hodgins took snaps with the first-team offense with Diggs out.

Kumerow had one of the plays of the day on an intermediate pass from Allen, tipping the ball to himself before securing the catch and scoring a touchdown.

Starting offensive line

The starting offensive line, from left to right: Bobby Hart, Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford and Daryl Williams.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 310-pound Hart spent the majority of the day with the first team at left tackle in place of Dion Dawkins, who remains on the reserve/Covid-19 list, along with guard Ike Boettger.

Hart was a seventh-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2015 and spent the last three seasons with Cincinnati. He has started 66 of 79 career games.

Rookie third-round draft pick Spencer Brown is expected to serve as the Bills’ swing tackle this season, but he’ll have to beat out the veteran to earn the job.

The Bills are still working to determine Ford’s best position.