Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among 5 Bills named to NFL Pro Bowl

The Buffalo Bills have their first quarterback-and-receiver Pro Bowl combination in 18 years.
Both Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were named to the AFC Pro Bowl team Monday. It’s the first time a Bills QB and wideout have been named to the all-star squad together since Drew Bledsoe and Eric Moulds made it in 2002.
Meanwhile, cornerback Tre’Davious White and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds each were voted to their second straight Pro Bowls, and kickoff returner Andre Roberts was voted in for a third straight year.
The five Bills Pro Bowlers are the team’s most on the initial list since it had five in 1998. The Bills had two Pro Bowlers last year and just one in 2018 (Kyle Williams).
It’s also an accolade for the scouting and player development of the organization. The Pro Bowlers represent three of the Bills’ last four first-round draft picks (White, Allen and Edmunds). The Bills spent their 2020 first-round pick to acquire Diggs in the blockbuster trade with Minnesota.
The most prominent snub on the Bills roster was Jordan Poyer, who leads all NFL safeties with 117 tackles. Poyer was the AFC leader at his position in the fan voting, which counts one-third toward the total vote for the selections. The coaches and the players, which count the other two-thirds, did not favor Poyer. It’s the third straight year Poyer has more than 100 tackles.
Cole Beasley didn’t make it, either. He is tied for fourth in the AFC in catches with 79. But it’s not easy for a team to get two players at the same position onto the all-star roster.
The players will not be going a Pro Bowl game in January. It was supposed to be in Las Vegas. But the NFL canceled it in October due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pro Bowl honor is the first for Diggs, the sixth-year veteran who leads the NFL in catches with 111. That’s already a Bills single-season record. He’s third in receiving yards with 1,314. He needs only 55 more yards to set a team record in that category.
Diggs talked about the prospect of being named to the Pro Bowl on NFL.com’s Huddle and Flow podcast recently.
“It would be huge,” he said. “I put in a lot of effort, a lot of time into my craft. I take it super serious. In the past years, I was in the NFC for a long time. There are a lot of good receivers in the NFC. I feel like the Pro Bowl is all predicated on production, no matter if you’re a good player or not. There are plenty of good players. Some guys have pass-heavy offenses or been with the same quarterback. All of that plays a factor in your success. For me, I just always try to put my best football forward.”
Allen ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards with 4,000, seventh in passer rating at 104.2 and sixth in TD passes with 30. He’s second in overall touchdowns produced with 39, behind only Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who has 43.
The other QBs for the AFC are Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Houston’s Deshaun Watson.
Roberts made the Pro Bowl with the New York Jets in 2018 and the Bills last season. He’s neck-and-neck with Chicago’s Cordarrelle Patterson for the league lead in kickoff return average with two weeks to go in the regular season. Patterson has a 29.43 average. Roberts’ average is 29.41. Roberts is fourth in the NFL in punt return average with a 10.4-yard average.
Kansas City and Baltimore each put seven players on the AFC roster.
Only three safeties make the Pro Bowl. Earning the nod ahead of Poyer were Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick, Kansas City’s Tyrann Mathieu and Denver’s Justin Simmons, each of whom has made either the Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors in the past. Mathieu has six interceptions, Fitzpatrick and Simmons four apiece.
Poyer has two, but he plays closer to the line of scrimmage more often than those three. The Bills ask a lot of Poyer in terms of coverage and filling run gaps. Simmons has 87 tackles (30 fewer than Poyer), while Mathieu has 60 and Fitzpatrick 56.
"He’s one of those guys who is kind of under the radar," Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said on Monday. "I was talking with some TV broadcasters. We were doing a pregame conversation and they were asking about some of the key players on our defense. Jordan is right up there with anybody on our defense. He’s a vital part of any success that we have, both he and Micah (Hyde). Both of those guys are underrated and not talked about a lot. But we would not have the success that we currently have or we’ve had in the past without Jordan’s play."