Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among 5 Bills named to NFL Pro Bowl

The other QBs for the AFC are Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Houston’s Deshaun Watson.

Roberts made the Pro Bowl with the New York Jets in 2018 and the Bills last season. He’s neck-and-neck with Chicago’s Cordarrelle Patterson for the league lead in kickoff return average with two weeks to go in the regular season. Patterson has a 29.43 average. Roberts’ average is 29.41. Roberts is fourth in the NFL in punt return average with a 10.4-yard average.

Kansas City and Baltimore each put seven players on the AFC roster.

Only three safeties make the Pro Bowl. Earning the nod ahead of Poyer were Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick, Kansas City’s Tyrann Mathieu and Denver’s Justin Simmons, each of whom has made either the Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors in the past. Mathieu has six interceptions, Fitzpatrick and Simmons four apiece.

Poyer has two, but he plays closer to the line of scrimmage more often than those three. The Bills ask a lot of Poyer in terms of coverage and filling run gaps. Simmons has 87 tackles (30 fewer than Poyer), while Mathieu has 60 and Fitzpatrick 56.