Josh Allen sets Bills' franchise record for passing yards in a season

Josh Allen added the Bills' franchise record for passing yards to his collection of team records Sunday.
Allen eclipsed Drew Bledsoe's total of 4,359, set in 2002, in the second quarter on a 6-yard completion to running back Devin Singletary. against the Miami Dolphins at Bills Stadium.
He entered the game with 4,320 yards, and it took four drives to reach the 40 yards he needed.
Allen ended the drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie to give him 76 yards for the game to that point and 4,396 yards on the season.
He played the first half and finished 18 for 25 (72%) for 224 passing yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
That means he set franchise records for:
Passing yards: 4,454.
Passing touchdowns: 37 (he has 45 total touchdowns).
Completions: 396.
Total yards: 4,975 yards.
"What Josh is doing in operating from the pocket and distributing the football, that part I can at least relate to. That was my job; I was going to work from the pocket and distribute the ball to the real athletes on the field," Bledsoe told The News last week. "But where he really changes things is when he pulls the ball down and he goes and runs. You look at what he can do running the ball, he's got the speed, but he also has that physical side to him where when he gets around the goal line, he can get it across the line. And so that part is a real difference-maker."