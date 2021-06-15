Josh Allen says Bills motivated by AFC title game loss: 'We're still a very, very hungry team'

Allen, who finished second in NFL MVP voting last season, said the familiarity among his teammates was evident in the speed and chemistry throughout practice.

“I think the tempo, guys getting in and out of the huddle, is so much quicker,” Allen said. “Guys that have been here, done that and being able to relay it and verbally communicate to the guys in the huddle, it's been so much easier. The guys know what they're doing. It's a good feeling to be in that huddle and understand whatever I call, our guys are going out there and will execute to the best of their abilities.

“It's fun, guys flying around, finding ways to get better. When you play fast, it typically presents us with some good things and some good outcomes. We're playing fast right now, we're battling on our defense. We got a couple more days of doing that and it's going to be fun. We get to use this time to make mistakes and to learn from those mistakes in order that we don't carry those on to the game field. Like I said, it all pays dividends with what we're doing right now.”

Allen said he recently had his throwing mechanics digitally mapped in an effort to maintain muscle memory and keep from reverting to old, bad habits.