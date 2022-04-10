Josh Allen rookie card sells for $312,000, as value keeps climbing

The value of Josh Allen trading cards continues to skyrocket as the Buffalo Bills quarterback's star remains on the rise.

Golden Auctions sold a 2018 Panini National Treasures card No. 163 for $312,000 on Saturday, the most ever for an Allen card, the auction house said.

The card is signed by Allen and includes a piece of a jersey. The card has a Gem MT grading of 10, which is a perfect card in terms of the corners, the surface gloss and the focus of the image. The signature was certified with a perfect 10 rating.

Final Sale Price: $312,000An all-time record for any Josh Allen card. pic.twitter.com/GLOUD3LFSE — Goldin (@GoldinCo) April 10, 2022

The previous reported high for an Allen card was $264,000, and that was less than three months ago. A 2018 Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl rookie card (numbered to 5) was sold by PWCC Marketplace in Oregon for that amount at the end of January.

At that same event, PWCC said a 2018 National Treasures red Josh Allen rookie patch autographed card was sold for $240,000.

The record for an Allen card has jumped more than $100,000 since Goldin sold this 1 of 1 collectible for $210,330 in March 2021. The item features an NFL logo jersey patch, along with Allen's signature.

Final Sale Price: $210,330An all-time record for any Josh Allen card. pic.twitter.com/HIM3TnL2w7 — Goldin (@GoldinCo) March 7, 2021

Based on the rising prices for Allen cards at auction, the Bills aren't the only ones betting on Allen's continued success.