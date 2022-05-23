Josh Allen on The Match: 'I want to get under (Tom Brady's) skin'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been putting in plenty of work this offseason, trying to improve his game as much as possible. He thinks he’s almost there, and he’s driven to win. He’s keeping an eye on the competition. He’s doing all of this while he also prepares for football.

Allen is gearing up for The Match, a golf exhibition June 1 in Las Vegas that will pair Allen with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes against veteran quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Allen joined the PGA Championship ESPN megacast with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on Sunday, sharing a lot of insight on his approach to golf, but staying coy on certain topics.

“I can’t confirm nor deny any of the allegation of where I’m at,” Allen said, when asked where he was. “I don’t want Tom and Aaron to know what I’m doing right now. I’m on a golf course. Got a big match coming up. Gotta make sure I’m ready and primed for it.”

Allen's appearance on the broadcast was moved up so he could golf with now-Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Allen is an avid golfer and trash talker, but he’s hoping his golf speaks for itself in the 12-hole contest.

“Aaron and Tom, they were my favorite quarterbacks growing up, so it is kinda surreal to be in this situation playing with them,” Allen said. “There is a fine line of how far I can go with the trash talking.”

But as with so many things in life, Allen said there is a balance. He can’t be so respectful that he doesn’t trash talk at all. There’s strategy at play.

“I don’t want to (upset) anybody too much,” he said, “but I want to get under Tom’s skin and force Tom to make some bad putts.”

There’s been plenty of banter leading up to the event, starting with the announcement.

Earlier this week, Allen went golfing for his birthday, posting on Instagram from the course that he was “releasing some stress,” all while being sure to tag Brady and make him aware. Brady retorted with his own Instagram story, saying “as my birthday gift to you, I will not unleash my well-oiled meme machine in response to this low-effort attack.”

It’s all in good fun, even for four hypercompetitive quarterbacks. But Allen does think his friendship off the field with Mahomes will help the pair on the course, particularly in how their rapport contrasts to their opponents’ dynamic.

“Tom and Aaron, they want to be the one to make the shot,” Allen said. “I don’t think they’re going to be too pumped when the other one makes a putt. As far as me and Pat goes, we’re going to be excited for each other making putts, as long as we are making putts. I think Aaron and Tom are going to have a harder time playing together than me and Pat.”

