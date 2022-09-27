Josh Allen on Ken Dorsey's video: 'We freaking love seeing that'

Though offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has since said he would learn from his end-of-game reaction going viral, it's not a concern in the Bills locker room. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who has worked mostly closely with Dorsey over the last few years, was a fan of the passion.

Allen told Kyle Brandt on Tuesday in his weekly appearance on the "Kyle Brandt's Basement" podcast that the Bills players definitely weren't worried about it.

"Our guys fricking love seeing that," Allen said.

"As a player, looking at your offensive coordinator having that much emotion and care for the game, and he prepares so hard that he wants to win, he wants to do everything in his power to win. I know people might be making a big deal out of it, but as players, we freaking love seeing that."

Bills' Ken Dorsey on viral video: 'I'm human. We're all human ... as you saw' "It was a playoff atmosphere ... I reacted that way, and that’s definitely something I’m going to learn from and make sure it’s corrected moving forward. ... Whenever things like that happen, it’s a good teaching moment for everyone."

Allen said he first saw the video of Dorsey on the bus, the offensive coordinator bringing it up himself.

"He's the one that showed it to me," Allen said.

Allen has long been a proponent of Dorsey, lobbying for him to get the offensive coordinator job when it seemed imminent that Brian Daboll would leave. A big part of that is Dorsey's fiery nature. Allen is used to seeing that competitive side, and he loves it.

"We do not want to lose, and when you lose, it should make you feel a certain way," Allen said.

That seems to be the consensus from the Bills players who have weighed in so far. Elsewhere in the podcast world, wide receiver Stefon Diggs was asked about the video during an appearance on the "Dan Le Batard Show" on Tuesday.

"I personally love the video because as a player you’ve got to love it from your OC, the guy who calls the plays, and the guy who puts a lot into the football game to care that much," Diggs said. "Some guys pat themselves on the back, put the papers in their folder and say we’ll get them next time. ... Nah, that’s type of energy and that type of support, that’s what you want. If you didn’t love the video, you’re not a football fan."