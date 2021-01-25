 Skip to main content
Josh Allen on family's battle with Covid-19: 'It's nothing to joke around with'
Josh Allen on family's battle with Covid-19: 'It's nothing to joke around with'

  • Updated
Josh Allen (copy)

Josh Allen's parents: Joel and LaVonne Allen

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said his father, Joel, is recovering at home from a bout with Covid-19 and pneumonia that caused him to be hospitalized recently. Joel Allen is isolating from the family as he continues his recovery. 

Allen said his mother and siblings had tested positive and have since recovered. 

“It’s nothing to joke around with,” he told reporters on a video call Monday. "They're doing their part to stay isolated and stay away from it. He's doing better." 

Joel Allen's situation prevented him from traveling to any of the Bills' playoff games. Allen's parents and other relatives typically travel from their California home to all the Bills' games. Allen's mother, LaVonne, his uncle Todd and his sisters were among those in Kansas City for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Chiefs. 

Allen said he expects to remain in Buffalo for the time being. 

