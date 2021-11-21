Josh Allen on Bills' big loss to Colts: 'Execution is what it comes down to'

Allen’s two touchdowns were to Stefon Diggs, who now leads the team with six receiving touchdowns. But Diggs, coming off a 162-yard performance against the Jets, was notably less involved Sunday. He finished with just four catches on six targets, and just 23 yards, his lowest of the season.

Allen has gone back and forth on whether the team should be forcing the ball to Diggs, but he didn’t think the Colts' defense was showing anything revolutionary in minimizing Diggs.

“They were just playing soft zones. It’s nothing that we haven’t seen before,” Allen said. “But just the level of execution is what it comes down to. If I’ve just got to force him the ball to get him going, that’s not something I want to do. But I have to find ways to get him the ball.”

Tight end Dawson Knox led all receivers with 80 yards. He had six catches on 10 targets, but with a few significant drops in his second game back from hand surgery. Knox saw that as reflective of the Bills' offense as small mistakes across the team put too much pressure on Allen.