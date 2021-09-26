Josh Allen, offense dedicate victory to Brian Daboll after grandmother's passing

Among the most enjoyable parts of Brian Daboll’s return to Western New York as the Bills’ offensive coordinator before the 2018 season was the chance for he and his children to spend more time with his grandparents.

They had raised him in their West Seneca home after Daboll was born in Canada and still lived there. They had supported him when he scrapped his original plan to use his economics degree for a job on Wall Street with Goldman Sachs or Bear Stearns to become a coach. Even though they didn’t have much money, they had tried the best they could to send cash to help him pay rent and put gas in his car when he began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at William & Mary.

“I’ll try to stop at their house either on a Friday night or on a Saturday afternoon just to spend a little time with them,” Daboll said toward the end of the 2018 season. “My grandfather’s going to be 93. Grandma is 84. They’ve done everything for me. So just to go over and sit on the couch with my grandfather, grandmother and watch one of her television shows or watch her sit there and play with our 1-year-old or 3-year-old, it’s pretty cool.”

Daboll’s grandmother, Ruth, died last week, Bills quarterback Josh Allen revealed after the team’s 43-21 victory against Washington Sunday.

