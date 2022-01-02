Josh Allen now trails only O.J. Simpson, Thurman Thomas for most rushing touchdowns in Bills history

Josh Allen's elite rushing production has vaulted him among the greats in Bills history, and he's not even a running back, and only in his fourth season.

With two first-quarter rushing touchdowns Sunday against Atlanta, Allen has vaulted into a tie for third in team history with 31 rushing scores. The touchdowns came from 1 and 4 yards out, both on designed quarterback sweeps.

Buffalo #Bills all-time rushing TDs:1) Thurman Thomas 652) O.J. Simpson 573) JOSH ALLEN 313) Cookie Gilchrist 315) Fred Jackson 30 — Jason Wolf (@JasonWolf) January 2, 2022

There's still significant distance between the fourth-year quarterback and the Bills' Hall of Fame rushing duo of Thurman Thomas (65) and O.J. Simpson (57), but Allen's production is impressive considering his primary role is as a passer. Before Allen's tenure, Jack Kemp paced Buffalo in rushing scores by a quarterback with 25.