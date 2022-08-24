 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Josh Allen, 'most' Buffalo Bills starters won't play in preseason finale

  • Updated
Bills Broncos fourth

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks to reporters after the Bills 42-15 win over the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. 

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
In an effort to give the second- and third-team players an opportunity to show what they can do, Bills coach Sean McDermott said quarterback Josh Allen and "most" starters will not play in the preseason finale. 

As the regular season approaches, injuries are always a concern in preseason games. 

"I want to give us the chance to thoroughly evaluate through three preseason games some of the other guys on the roster," McDermott said.

The Bills travel to Carolina on Friday night to face the Panthers (7 p.m., WIVB/NFLN).

As for his message to those who will play, McDermott said, "Just go for it. You’ve already played a play in the NFL, which is a lot of people’s dreams and you’ve accomplishment that and they haven’t. You’ve been a success and you will continue to be. It’s easy to count numbers this time of year and think the script has been written, but all it takes is one team so why not go for it and keep pushing."

McDermott said the team will "ramp up" in Wednesday's practice. 

The Bills need to trim the roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. Teams are currently at 80 players. 

