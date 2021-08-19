Josh Allen, most Bills starters not expected to play preseason game against Bears

Most of the Bills starters, including quarterback Josh Allen, will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday.

Without Allen in the lineup, Mitch Trubisky will start against his former team. The Bears selected Trubisky at No. 2 overall in 2017.

“The large portion of the core of guys who have been here the last few years will not play,” McDermott said.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins, who continues to work his way back from a battle with Covid-19, has made progress in the last few days and will play against the Bears, McDermott said, though he said he wasn't sure how much Dawkins will play.

“He's had a great attitude since coming back," McDermott said. "I think he missed it. … He’s made great strides."

Running back Zach Moss, who has been dealing with a hamstring issue, will play, McDermott said. He did not play last week against the Detroit Lions.