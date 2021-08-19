 Skip to main content
Josh Allen, most Bills starters not expected to play preseason game against Bears
Josh Allen, most Bills starters not expected to play preseason game against Bears

  • Updated
Photos from Buffalo Bills training camp on Tuesday

Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass in a drill.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Most of the Bills starters, including quarterback Josh Allen, will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday. 

Without Allen in the lineup, Mitch Trubisky will start against his former team. The Bears selected Trubisky at No. 2 overall in 2017.

“The large portion of the core of guys who have been here the last few years will not play,” McDermott said.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins, who continues to work his way back from a battle with Covid-19, has made progress in the last few days and will play against the Bears, McDermott said, though he said he wasn't sure how much Dawkins will play. 

“He's had a great attitude since coming back," McDermott said. "I think he missed it. … He’s made great strides."

Running back Zach Moss, who has been dealing with a hamstring issue, will play, McDermott said. He did not play last week against the Detroit Lions.

"We’ve got some injuries among the running backs," McDermott said. "How much of a load do we want to put on each guy? I listen to our trainers and I they feel he’s in a good enough spot and he’s had a couple of good days here and we’ll see how many reps will give him. Sometimes the flow of the game dictates that."

McDermott also said the Bills are hoping to get Stefon Diggs back on the field “in a more active role” next week. Diggs has been sidelined with a knee injury.

Read the full story from News Staff Reporter Robert J. McCarthy
