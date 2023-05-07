From Kentucky Derby to home run derby.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a busy weekend. He was at Churchill Downs on Friday and Saturday and went viral for his wardrobe.

On Sunday, he was at Sahlen Field to help support safety Micah Hyde's third annual charity softball game.

Allen was the defending home run derby champion, so he watched and waited for his finals opponent. With A.J. Klein serving as the home run derby pitcher, Spencer Brown defeated A.J. Epenesa to face Allen.

Brown and Allen “tied.” Allen launched four home runs/moonshots over the screen beyond left field, clearing a distance of at least 400 feet.

Brown, batting left-handed, hit several home runs into the right field stands.

The Buffalo Bisons posted a video of Allen launching the ball out of Sahlen Field.

OB1 doing QB1 things🤯HE LAUNCHES THE BALLS TO THE HIGHWAY! pic.twitter.com/GV6Om8DNvz — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) May 7, 2023