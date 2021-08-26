 Skip to main content
Josh Allen, majority of Bills starters to play against Packers in preseason finale
Josh Allen, majority of Bills starters to play against Packers in preseason finale

  • Updated
Photos from Buffalo Bills training camp on August 25th

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott walks among his players during the stretching portion of training camp.

 James P. McCoy

Quarterback Josh Allen and a majority of the Buffalo Bills starters will play Saturday in the preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday. 

Allen has not played in the previous two preseason games. 

McDermott said the amount of time the starters play will vary by player with some playing up to a half.

He said there was “a chance” players on the reserve/Covid-19 list could play Saturday. That includes wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler. 

As GM Brandon Beane explained earlier in the week each player's clock for the five-day re-entry period could start at a different point depending on when they had contact with the trainer who tested positive. 

On the injury front, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is in between day to day and week to week with a shoulder injury, McDermott said. Defensive back Taron Johnson is also between day to day and week to week with a hand injury, he said. 

