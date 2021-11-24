Josh Allen leads early fan voting for AFC quarterbacks in Pro Bowl

The Bills' Josh Allen leads AFC quarterbacks in early fan voting for the Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday.
Allen has 60,443 votes. He and four teammates were selected to the Pro Bowl last year, though, the game was not played because of Covid-19 precautions.
He has thrown 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions and is completing 65.7% of his passes this season for 2,811 yards.
Voting continues online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, December 16.
During the final two weeks of 2022 Pro Bowl voting – Dec. 1-16 – fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter, according to a news release.
Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Dec. 20 live on NFL Network. The selections combine voting by fans, coaches and players.
The Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6.
AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION
POS.
CONF.
NAME, TEAM
VOTES
POS.
CONF.
NAME, TEAM
VOTES
QB
AFC
Josh Allen, Buffalo
60,443
DE
AFC
Myles Garrett, Cleveland
76,064
QB
NFC
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay
71,126
DE
NFC
Nick Bosa, San Francisco
68,143
RB
AFC
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis
81,087
DT
AFC
Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee
58,868
RB
NFC
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas
54,228
DT
NFC
Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams
69,973
FB
AFC
Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
47,131
OLB
AFC
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
74,208
FB
NFC
Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
70,362
OLB
NFC
Haason Reddick, Carolina
40,225
WR
AFC
Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati
65,532
ILB
AFC
Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas
36,034
WR
NFC
Cooper Kupp, L.A. Rams
80,673
ILB
NFC
Devin White, Tampa Bay
52,888
TE
AFC
Travis Kelce, Kansas City
79,910
CB
AFC
J.C. Jackson, New England
58,166
TE
NFC
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta
63,948
CB
NFC
Trevon Diggs, Dallas
75,637
T
AFC
Orlando Brown, Kansas City
26,780
SS
AFC
Kareem Jackson, Denver
46,976
T
NFC
Terron Armstead, New Orleans
44,135
SS
NFC
Budda Baker, Arizona
41,404
G
AFC
Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
38,810
FS
AFC
Kevin Byard, Tennessee
60,158
G
NFC
Zack Martin, Dallas
30,176
FS
NFC
Quandre Diggs, Seattle
35,907
C
AFC
David Andrews, New England
39,504
P
AFC
Pressley Harvin, Pittsburgh
31,678
C
NFC
Tyler Biadasz, Dallas
30,955
P
NFC
Michael Dickson, Seattle
45,239
K
AFC
Justin Tucker, Baltimore
50,551
ST
AFC
Ola Adeniyi, Tennessee
30,820
K
NFC
Younghoe Koo, Atlanta
26,995
ST
NFC
Nick Bellore, Seattle
29,597
RS
AFC
Ray-Ray McCloud, Pittsburgh
29,561
LS
AFC
Joe Cardona, New England
34,033
RS
NFC
DeAndre Carter, Washington
35,957
LS
NFC
Camaron Cheeseman, Washington
27,778
Vote totals through Tuesday, November 23 at 12:00 PM ET