Josh Allen leads early fan voting for AFC quarterbacks in Pro Bowl
Josh Allen leads early fan voting for AFC quarterbacks in Pro Bowl

Passing the pigskin (copy)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during the fourth quarter against Indianapolis.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

The Bills' Josh Allen leads AFC quarterbacks in early fan voting for the Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Allen has 60,443 votes. He and four teammates were selected to the Pro Bowl last year, though, the game was not played because of Covid-19 precautions.

He has thrown 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions and is completing 65.7% of his passes this season for 2,811 

Voting continues online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, December 16.

During the final two weeks of 2022 Pro Bowl voting – Dec. 1-16 – fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter, according to a news release. 

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Dec. 20 live on NFL Network. The selections combine voting by fans, coaches and players.

The Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6.

 

AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION 

POS.

CONF.

NAME, TEAM

VOTES

POS.

CONF.

NAME, TEAM

VOTES

 

QB

AFC

Josh Allen, Buffalo

60,443

DE

AFC

Myles Garrett, Cleveland

76,064

 

QB

NFC

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

71,126

DE

NFC

Nick Bosa, San Francisco

68,143

 

RB

AFC

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis

81,087

DT

AFC

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

58,868

 

RB

NFC

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

54,228

DT

NFC

Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams

69,973

 

FB

AFC

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

47,131

OLB

AFC

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

74,208

 

FB

NFC

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

70,362

OLB

NFC

Haason Reddick, Carolina

40,225

 

WR

AFC

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati

65,532

ILB

AFC

Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas

36,034

 

WR

NFC

Cooper Kupp, L.A. Rams

80,673

ILB

NFC

Devin White, Tampa Bay

52,888

 

TE

AFC

Travis Kelce, Kansas City

79,910

CB

AFC

J.C. Jackson, New England

58,166

 

TE

NFC

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta

63,948

CB

NFC

Trevon Diggs, Dallas

75,637

 

T

AFC

Orlando Brown, Kansas City

26,780

SS

AFC

Kareem Jackson, Denver

46,976

 

T

NFC

Terron Armstead, New Orleans

44,135

SS

NFC

Budda Baker, Arizona

41,404

 

G

AFC

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

38,810

FS

AFC

Kevin Byard, Tennessee

60,158

 

G

NFC

Zack Martin, Dallas

30,176

FS

NFC

Quandre Diggs, Seattle

35,907

 

C

AFC

David Andrews, New England

39,504

P

AFC

Pressley Harvin, Pittsburgh

31,678

 

C

NFC

Tyler Biadasz, Dallas

30,955

P

NFC

Michael Dickson, Seattle

45,239

 

K

AFC

Justin Tucker, Baltimore

50,551

ST

AFC

Ola Adeniyi, Tennessee

30,820

 

K

NFC

Younghoe Koo, Atlanta

26,995

ST

NFC

Nick Bellore, Seattle

29,597

 

RS

AFC

Ray-Ray McCloud, Pittsburgh

29,561

LS

AFC

Joe Cardona, New England

34,033

 

RS

NFC

DeAndre Carter, Washington

35,957

LS

NFC

Camaron Cheeseman, Washington

27,778

 

Vote totals through Tuesday, November 23 at 12:00 PM ET

0 comments

