Josh Allen leads early fan voting for AFC quarterbacks in Pro Bowl

The Bills' Josh Allen leads AFC quarterbacks in early fan voting for the Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Allen has 60,443 votes. He and four teammates were selected to the Pro Bowl last year, though, the game was not played because of Covid-19 precautions.

He has thrown 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions and is completing 65.7% of his passes this season for 2,811

Voting continues online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, December 16.

During the final two weeks of 2022 Pro Bowl voting – Dec. 1-16 – fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter, according to a news release.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Dec. 20 live on NFL Network. The selections combine voting by fans, coaches and players.