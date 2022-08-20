 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Josh Allen leads Bills on touchdown drive in first series and then comes out of preseason game

  • Updated
Bills Broncos (copy)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates a touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen played the opening series Saturday against the Denver Broncos, and Bills coaches decided they had seen enough.

Allen led a six-play, 70-yard drive in 3:24. Allen was 3 for 3 for 45 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis. 

Allen was replaced by Case Keenum, with the remainder of the starting lineup staying in the game. Keenum struggled at times in the preseason opener last week, but he also was playing with the second-string offense. The Bills broadcast noted that coach Sean McDermott wanted to get Keenum some time with the starters because that is the situation he would be in should Keenum have to play if Allen were injured. 

Allen only played in the third preseason game last season, at home against the Packers. He played almost the entire first half, before Jake Fromm came in to kneel down one snap before halftime. Allen completed 20 of 26 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the 19-0 win. He was sacked once.

