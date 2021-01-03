Josh Allen laments Bills didn't find 14th receiver to break NFL TD catch record

The Bills finished the season tied with an NFL record as 13 different receivers caught a touchdown pass, including quarterback Josh Allen.

They had an opportunity to hold the record on their own Sunday during an explosive 56-26 victory against the Miami Dolphins, but Isaiah McKenzie, John Brown and Gabriel Davis caught the TD passes. Antonio Williams, in his first action of the season, scored two rushing TDs, and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll didn't pull a tackle eligible play out of his bag of tricks.

Asked about a season full of offensive records for the Bills and which one stood out the most, quarterback Josh Allen went with the one the Bills missed out on.

“I wish we could have gotten one more to a different player,” Allen said. “That would have been really cool to have. That shows that a lot of guys are capable of coming in and scoring a touchdown. It could be a left tackle, a right tackle, a tight end, any receiver. That’s really cool to get so many people involved.”

Here are the 13 Bills’ players who caught a TD pass this season:

Stefon Diggs

Cole Beasley

Gabriel Davis

John Brown