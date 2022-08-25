Josh Allen is dynamic on the run. Should the Bills utilize it less?

The fact the Buffalo Bills’ running backs have looked good this summer raises the prospect of a peripheral benefit once the regular season starts.

Maybe the Bills will rely a little less on the running of Josh Allen.

Allen, as everyone knows, is a sensational runner. He was third among NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards last season with 763. His 31 career rushing touchdowns rank second among all active QBs behind only Aaron Rodgers (34). He’s the first quarterback in NFL history to have six or more rushing touchdowns in four straight seasons.

The Bills would be crazy to not take advantage of the running of their 6-foot-5, 237-pound star.

The question is: How much is too much? A high volume of QB runs brings at least a slight increase in a quarterback’s risk of injury.

Bills great Jim Kelly says he made it clear to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey that there’s a line that should be drawn.

“Limit the amount of called plays for Josh to run,” Kelly said at his golf tournament two weeks ago. “I get the scrambling. But I don't want to see him eight to 10 times on a keeper that was put in from the sideline.”

Asked if in a perfect world, he’d like to see Allen run a bit less than last year, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday:

“Well, I think yeah, you’ve got to be smart. You've got to be smart, right. ... At the same time, that's a piece of his game. Don't want to take away his instincts. So yeah, we've got to be smart. He needs to continue to play smart moving forward.”

Likewise, Dorsey was careful not to corner himself into a position on the subject.

“I think it's going to be like all of the other game planning that we do,” Dorsey said. “It's going to be based off of a decision we make that week on what we need in order to help us win a football game. So I think that's going to be the biggest determining factor for us, is obviously just kind of that mindset and that philosophy, and then making sure we're putting ourselves and Josh in the best position to have success for our team.”

Allen ranked third in rushing attempts by quarterbacks last season with 122, or seven a game. Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts was first with 139 and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson second with 133 in 12 games (or 11 attempts a game).

Sixty percent of Allen’s runs were by design run plays, according to Buffalo News charting. He ran 65 times on designed runs for 386 yards, a 5.94 average, and five touchdowns.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Allen scrambled 43 times for 393 yards, a 9.1-yard average, and one touchdown, according to News figures. (His other carries were kneel-downs and a fumbled snap.)

Allen runs roughly twice as much as Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who has carried 66 and 62 times the past two seasons, respectively. But while Mahomes has great mobility, Allen is a bigger man and a more talented runner than Mahomes.

Against better defenses and in critical situations last year, the Bills relied more on Allen’s designed runs.

In the Week 14 overtime loss at Tampa Bay last season, the Bills decided that running against the dominant defensive tackle duo of Vita Vea and Ndomukong Suh was not the wisest approach. Running Allen gave the Bills’ an extra blocker. Allen rushed 12 times for 109 yards and a TD. Eight of those were designed QB runs.

In the critical Week 16 game at New England, Allen ran 10 times for 65 yards in a 33-21 win. Eight of those were designed runs.

Allen ran 10 times for 62 yards on designed runs in the playoff loss at Kansas City.

The bigger the game, the more the Bills leaned on their most dynamic player.

The Bills’ QB also is especially good in short-yardage situations. In fact, he was the team’s best short-yardage runner last season.

Josh Allen is 19 of 21 on fourth-and-short rushing attempts for his career, according to News charts. Allen was 5 of 6 in 2021, with the lone failure coming on the decisive, final offensive play in Tennessee when he slipped and was stopped short of the goal line.

The Bills have made a lot of moves this year that suggest they’d like to “need” Allen’s legs a little less.

Bills Khalil Shakir's background prepares him for versatile role in Buffalo Shakir’s adaptability is benefiting him as he begins his NFL career. The Bills think he can play inside or outside and he's been given that chance through training camp and the preseason.

They changed offensive line coaches, hiring respected long-time assistant Aaron Kromer, who has been involved with a lot of successful offensive lines. They added veteran guard Rodger Saffold, a big body whose best strength is power run blocking. They paid to retain guard Ryan Bates. They added a bigger body as the second tight end in O.J. Howard.

Will the Bills have a better short-yardage option this year? The improved play of Zack Moss is reason for optimism. And the hope is improved blocking up front will help the short-yardage game.

Dorsey said he likes what he has seen from the Bills’ running back group this summer and he likes the short-yardage options beyond Allen.

“I think we've got a really good group of running backs back there that I think we feel comfortable handing the ball to any of them,” Dorsey said. “And then I think the ability of our guys up front to hopefully get some movement up front and create lanes for those guys is going to be key.

“And I think having an entire arsenal at your disposal, whether it's a running back, Josh, whatever it may be – run, pass, whatever it may be, is important on whether it's short yardage, goal line, normal situations, field, red zone.”