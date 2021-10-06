Josh Allen high school throwback hoodie for sale after heavy demand from Bills fans

The initial challenge was determining how Allen got the hoodie. The school checked with his parents, who still live in Firebaugh, and they weren't sure, guessing that someone had given it to him along the way.

Then came the design, which is an original from when Allen, now 25, was in high school, and then being able to reproduce the Eagles logo, which is similar to the one used by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Of course, the small school is not set up as an e-commerce business to handle orders and shipping, especially on the scale required. Their merchandise partner handles items at the school store and locally. The One Buffalo site is urging patience among fans who order the item, but all orders will be filled.

"This is a different language for us, but it's very common to them," Catalan said. "They will monitor trends and can get within hours a pretty good sense of where it needs to be in production."

Allen graduated in 2014 in a class of 164 students. His No. 15 was retired in the 2019 season.