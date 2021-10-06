Josh Allen high school throwback hoodie available for sale after heavy demand from Bills fans

The other, of course, is the small school is not set up as an e-commerce business to handle orders and shipping, especially on the scale required. Their merchandise partner handles items at the school store and locally. The One Buffalo site is urging patience among fans who order the item.

Allen graduated in 2014 in a class of 164 students. His No. 15 was retired in the 2019 season.

Firebaugh, with a population of about 8,300 people, is 40 miles outside of Fresno in the Central Valley. Allen grew up on the family's 2,000-acre ranch, where they grow cotton, wheat and cantaloupes. The Allens have lived in Firebaugh since his great-grandfather came from Sweden in 1907.

"Firebaugh shaped me to be the person, the quarterback I am today," Allen told The News shortly after he was drafted by the Bills in 2018.

While Allen could have left Firebaugh for a bigger school in a more populous area in hopes of attracting the attention of college recruiters, he didn't. Allen's grandfather, Buzz, was the Firebaugh-Las Deltas Unified School District's first president and served 12 years on the board. The high school is dedicated to him.

"I have such strong family ties with this high school," Allen said. "I felt it was necessary for me to play here. I'd been here my whole life. There was no point in changing. We were going to work with what we got and find a way."