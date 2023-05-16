ROCHESTER – Josh Allen has been living his best life lately.

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback was a guest of the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, and even went yard during a batting practice session. On Tuesday, Allen was on the grounds at Oak Hill Country Club, ahead of the start of the 105th PGA Championship on Thursday.

"It's surreal at times, the things that I'm able to do and get the opportunity to do," Allen said. "I can't thank the Blue Jays enough for allowing me to come out and the PGA and Oak Hill for allowing me to come out here and get to experience this. I don't take it for granted. That's one thing for sure. I know there could be a lot of different things I could be doing right now – a lot worse things – so I'm going to enjoy my time."

Allen's good fortune has extended beyond just his off-the-field activities. During the first round of the NFL draft last month, the team used a first-round draft pick on Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, getting Allen and the Bills' offense some help in the form of another weapon. Before the draft, the quarterback wasn't shy about lobbying General Manager Brandon Beane regarding his desire for some offensive support. That Kincaid, who was thought to be a top-10 prospect by some, was still on the board was a bonus.

"I didn't think he'd be there by the time we were picking," Allen said. "We'll just say I was persistent in my talks with Beane and who I wanted. I was very, very happy with how it happened."

Allen and Kincaid haven't had a lot of communication as of yet, but that will start next week when the Bills start three weeks of organized team activities ahead of mandatory minicamp.

"Obviously super excited to get a weapon like him," Allen said. "He's very fluid in his route running. He's a very fluid ball catcher. He tracks the ball well, so any time you get to add a piece to your offense like that, I can't help but be excited. He seems like he's a smart kid. ... He's going to help us out a lot."

Allen said being able to run '12' personnel – meaning one running back and two tight ends on the field along with two wide receivers – should diversify the team's offensive attack.

"Not sure how we're going to do it, but (offensive coordinator Ken) Dorsey has got a plan to do it," Allen said. "You've just got to trust what's being called and try to go out there and execute it."

Allen was joined by the Bills' other quarterbacks, Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley, as well as cornerback Kaiir Elam and kicker Tyler Bass for a panel discussion as part of the PGA Works' "Beyond the Green" experience. More than 100 students from the First Tee of Western New York, East High School, Nativity Preparatory Academy and other groups were able to ask the players questions and later take pictures with them.

Allen's fans weren't limited to those in the audience. Earlier in the day, PGA Tour superstar Rory McIlory said he was looking forward to meeting the Bills' quarterback.

"I know he's a big golf fan," McIlroy said of Allen. "I haven't met him. I think he played Pebble Beach pro-am this year, but I didn't play there. Yeah, I'd obviously love to meet him."

McIlroy's wife, Erica, is from Irondequoit, and the family has spent plenty of time in suburban Rochester. McIlory was asked if that meant becoming a Bills fan.

"It certainly makes it easier to root for the Bills when Josh Allen is throwing the football," he said. "I didn't know a ton about this part of the world pre-2014, 2013, I guess, the first time we played here. I've only had one garbage plate in my life. I haven't went overboard with that.

I've spent summers here, I've spent falls here, I've spent a few Christmases here. I really love the seasons. We live in Florida. We don't get that."

McIlory is a member at Oak Hill, as is Allen, who will celebrate his 27th birthday Sunday during the final round.

"I'd love to meet him. I'm a big fan of his," Allen said of McIlory. "Been a big fan for a long time. Would love to see him get back to his winning ways. That would be pretty fun. I'm really excited for the PGA to be here at Oak Hill. I'm excited to be here, have some of my friends out, get to walk around and enjoy the course. It looks like it's in awesome shape.

"It looks so different when you put all these grandstands and tents up," he said of the legendary East Course. "It's almost kind of unrecognizable. It looks very pure right now. I get a chance to play it on Monday to, I guess, test my skills. I'm not expecting a great score."

Allen is an 8-handicap who said he hoped to shoot "86 or 87" on Monday. On a major track, that would be spectacular.

"Talking to the guys, I mean, they are saying the course is playing really tough," he said. "If there are going to be some pros not playing very well, I don't know if it bodes well for me."